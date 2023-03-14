Welcome,
Stop the boats.
Author
Topic: Stop the boats. (Read 1505 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 083
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #50 on:
March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM »
Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 18 019
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #51 on:
March 15, 2023, 02:03:59 PM »
I dont defend any dodgepots but I can tell you there are three houses I can see from here that house various levels of really cheeky chaps. Unfortunately they are white English so I cant complain
Rutters
Posts: 1 013
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #52 on:
March 15, 2023, 02:46:07 PM »
So if we have our own dodgepots, why would we want to import more?
Doesn't that just encourage dodgepottery?
kippers
Posts: 3 607
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #53 on:
March 15, 2023, 10:15:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 15, 2023, 02:03:59 PM
I dont defend any dodgepots but I can tell you there are three houses I can see from here that house various levels of really cheeky chaps. Unfortunately they are white English so I cant complain
Economically inactive???
Bernie
Posts: 7 892
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #54 on:
March 16, 2023, 10:10:21 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM
Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.
Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 083
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #55 on:
March 16, 2023, 11:05:28 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 16, 2023, 10:10:21 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM
Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.
Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.
I think I have every right to expect this government to stop the illegal dinghy boys. I have no evidence that the people in the car wash are illegals. I expect they pay no tax, but how many of us have had work done on a cash only basis?
myboro
Posts: 1 032
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #56 on:
March 28, 2023, 11:16:35 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 14, 2023, 05:34:55 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 04:50:39 PM
There is a hand car wash near me run by Albanians.
I was in there a few days ago
and saw a young Albanian gangster type take a an enormous wad of bank notes from an operative as brazen as you like. He then got into his highly polished Audi to roar off to his next assignment.God knows how much cash he and his associates collect in a week.No tax paid on any off this of course .This no doubt will help fund all the other nefarious activities he and his compatriots are involved in. These are the people that Sir Kneelalot and his shadow cabinet buffoons would welcome with open arms.
Why? Why are you funding places like this?
Funniest thing I have seen on here since Liddle Towers lost the plot. Only thing you have ever said that I agree with Bernie, but at least you stopped the weekly Daily Mail Elf and Safetey rants from the bloke who lives in Florida because he cares about the UK
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 083
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #57 on:
March 29, 2023, 08:12:22 AM »
Lets hope they will soon be accommodated on huge barges. Rather like the floating hulks in Dickensian times. Even this is far too good for the piss takers.
Rutters
Posts: 1 013
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #58 on:
March 31, 2023, 12:57:02 PM »
Would anyone prefer living in a tent, aided only by Charities, to a 4 Star hotel with everything provided?.
Would anyone keep their passport knowing that you could be sent back to your safe country?
Would any genuine asylum seeker prefer a dinghy crossing to a RyanAir flight
Does anyone think someone refused a safe route wouldn't still get on a small boat?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 083
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #59 on:
March 31, 2023, 01:05:00 PM »
Well,we all know, ( apart from St Yvette Balls), that these piss takers are nothing more than economic migrants. They see the UK ,or should I say England,as an extremely soft touch. We do need immigration,but not young Albanians,Syrian,Afghan etc etc. We need well qualified hard working people who will assimilate into our culture and become great contributors to our economic well being. What we don't need is the next generation of grooming gangs.
kippers
Posts: 3 607
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #60 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:04 PM »
Watched question time from Bristol this week.
What a bunch of lefty fannies in the audience. It was all lapped up by the freak Emily Thornberry (the ultimate champagne socialist)
Whilst bitching on about the rehousing of the illegals, one fat waster suggested they should be allowed to work !!😂
In a later question a young lass (quite rightly) bemoaned the fact she had little hope of buying a house. Our Emily (who never misses a tiresome rant at the govt) was sheepishly quiet. You see our Ems sits with a £5 million pound housing portfolio!!!
headset
Posts: 6 722
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 07:20:34 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 08:03:04 PM
Watched question time from Bristol this week.
What a bunch of lefty fannies in the audience. It was all lapped up by the freak Emily Thornberry (the ultimate champagne socialist)
Whilst bitching on about the rehousing of the illegals, one fat waster suggested they should be allowed to work !!😂
In a later question a young lass (quite rightly) bemoaned the fact she had little hope of buying a house. Our Emily (who never misses a tiresome rant at the govt) was sheepishly quiet. You see our Ems sits with a £5 million pound housing portfolio!!!
That sounds like half of that lot OTR.....preach like fuc£ all day about poverty then brag all weekend about what new toys and fancy trips and beers they will enjoy. Half of the lefty moon heads don't even live on Teesside they all disappeared for extra corn.....show me a 'lefty' and i will show you a hypocrite! ..the
they are
