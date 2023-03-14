Bill Buxton

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #50 on: March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM » Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #51 on: March 15, 2023, 02:03:59 PM » I dont defend any dodgepots but I can tell you there are three houses I can see from here that house various levels of really cheeky chaps. Unfortunately they are white English so I cant complain

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #52 on: March 15, 2023, 02:46:07 PM » So if we have our own dodgepots, why would we want to import more?



Doesn't that just encourage dodgepottery?

Posts: 7 892 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #54 on: March 16, 2023, 10:10:21 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.



Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them. Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them. Logged

Posts: 6 083 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #55 on: March 16, 2023, 11:05:28 AM » Quote from: Bernie on March 16, 2023, 10:10:21 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.



Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.

Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.



I think I have every right to expect this government to stop the illegal dinghy boys. I have no evidence that the people in the car wash are illegals. I expect they pay no tax, but how many of us have had work done on a cash only basis?

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #55 on: March 16, 2023, 11:05:28 AM » I think I have every right to expect this government to stop the illegal dinghy boys. I have no evidence that the people in the car wash are illegals. I expect they pay no tax, but how many of us have had work done on a cash only basis?

Posts: 1 032 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #56 on: March 28, 2023, 11:16:35 PM » Quote from: Bernie on March 14, 2023, 05:34:55 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 04:50:39 PM There is a hand car wash near me run by Albanians. I was in there a few days ago and saw a young Albanian gangster type take a an enormous wad of bank notes from an operative as brazen as you like. He then got into his highly polished Audi to roar off to his next assignment.God knows how much cash he and his associates collect in a week.No tax paid on any off this of course .This no doubt will help fund all the other nefarious activities he and his compatriots are involved in. These are the people that Sir Kneelalot and his shadow cabinet buffoons would welcome with open arms.



Why? Why are you funding places like this?

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #56 on: March 28, 2023, 11:16:35 PM » Quote from: Bernie on March 14, 2023, 05:34:55 PM Why? Why are you funding places like this? Funniest thing I have seen on here since Liddle Towers lost the plot. Only thing you have ever said that I agree with Bernie, but at least you stopped the weekly Daily Mail Elf and Safetey rants from the bloke who lives in Florida because he cares about the UK

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #57 on: March 29, 2023, 08:12:22 AM » Lets hope they will soon be accommodated on huge barges. Rather like the floating hulks in Dickensian times. Even this is far too good for the piss takers.

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 12:57:02 PM » Would anyone prefer living in a tent, aided only by Charities, to a 4 Star hotel with everything provided?.



Would anyone keep their passport knowing that you could be sent back to your safe country?



Would any genuine asylum seeker prefer a dinghy crossing to a RyanAir flight



Does anyone think someone refused a safe route wouldn't still get on a small boat?



Logged

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 01:05:00 PM » Well,we all know, ( apart from St Yvette Balls), that these piss takers are nothing more than economic migrants. They see the UK ,or should I say England,as an extremely soft touch. We do need immigration,but not young Albanians,Syrian,Afghan etc etc. We need well qualified hard working people who will assimilate into our culture and become great contributors to our economic well being. What we don't need is the next generation of grooming gangs.