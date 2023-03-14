Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 058





Posts: 6 058

Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #55 on: Today at 11:05:28 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:10:21 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 14, 2023, 06:32:16 PM Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.



Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.

Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.



I think I have every right to expect this government to stop the illegal dinghy boys. I have no evidence that the people in the car wash are illegals. I expect they pay no tax, but how many of us have had work done on a cash only basis?

I think I have every right to expect this government to stop the illegal dinghy boys. I have no evidence that the people in the car wash are illegals. I expect they pay no tax, but how many of us have had work done on a cash only basis?