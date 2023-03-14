Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.
Well if you are going to patronise businesses that employ illegals you don't really have the right to complain about them.
I think I have every right to expect this government to stop the illegal dinghy boys. I have no evidence that the people in the car wash are illegals. I expect they pay no tax, but how many of us have had work done on a cash only basis?