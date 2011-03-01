Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 15, 2023, 06:28:42 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stop the boats.
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Stop the boats. (Read 1025 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 057
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 06:32:16 PM »
Its the nearest car wash. Actually I dont use them much .On this occasion the car was filthy and it was bloody cold so I decided not to wash it myself.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 011
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 02:03:59 PM »
I dont defend any dodgepots but I can tell you there are three houses I can see from here that house various levels of really cheeky chaps. Unfortunately they are white English so I cant complain
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 998
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 02:46:07 PM »
So if we have our own dodgepots, why would we want to import more?
Doesn't that just encourage dodgepottery?
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...