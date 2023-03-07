Bill Buxton

« on: March 07, 2023, 07:32:16 PM » Causing a meltdown on Boreme. 100 million people could currently be eligible for asylum in UK under the current rules. Looks like an election winner for Sunak.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« Reply #3 on: March 08, 2023, 06:11:27 PM » Its a race to the bottom by fucking rogues. It is such obvious manoeuvring of the public by making them look at the pimple of boat crossings so that frothing :hitler:s dont look at the Everest of this countrys problems

Everything in the fault of the Jews immigrants. Linnekar has a point



Everything in the fault of the Jews immigrants. Linnekar has a point

Bill Buxton

« Reply #4 on: March 08, 2023, 06:34:19 PM » Just as a matter of interest how many  asylum seekers  should the UK take in each year? Sir Beer Korma and Saint Yvette of Cooper cant seem to give a figure.

kippers

« Reply #5 on: March 08, 2023, 07:08:39 PM » Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .

He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.



All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.



« Last Edit: March 08, 2023, 07:11:03 PM by kippers »

Bill Buxton

« Reply #6 on: March 08, 2023, 11:01:51 PM » They do say that the Left ends up eating itself. Well the thread about stopping the boats is tortuous to say the least. It has now ended up some of the Boreme lefties ranting at Smarmer.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 849 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #7 on: March 09, 2023, 03:23:57 PM » Quote from: kippers on March 08, 2023, 07:08:39 PM Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .

He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.



All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.



Im afraid guys, you are in a tiny minority and the vast majority of people want this problem sorting out.



Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers. He has done nothing to be disciplined for. As a sports presenters he is not subject to any impartiality gags. He made a fairly mundane statement which might be a bit of a stretch but he might also have had some point. Either way it wasnt particularly offensive or outlandish, and he is free to have that opinion.



Andrew Neil worked in the BBC for years in the news and politics dept while promoting right wing politics on his twitter feed. None of these snowflakes who get so agitated by lineker seem bothered by that. Fair play to Lineker this morning, no fucks given and laughing at the baying mob

Bill Buxton

« Reply #8 on: March 09, 2023, 03:29:01 PM » Lineker is nothing more than an ill educated attention seeker. As for his Twitter followers they must be as thick as pig shit. I would have had a much greater respect for the jug eared virtue signaller if he had refused to attend the World Cup in Quatar. « Last Edit: March 09, 2023, 03:51:19 PM by Bill Buxton »

Snoozy

Posts: 666 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #9 on: March 09, 2023, 04:39:11 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 08, 2023, 06:11:27 PM Its a race to the bottom by fucking rogues. It is such obvious manoeuvring of the public by making them look at the pimple of boat crossings so that frothing :hitler:s dont look at the Everest of this countrys problems



Everything in the fault of the Jews immigrants. Linnekar has a point





45,000 last year on these boats alone. Thats a new town the size of Billingham we need every 8 months. You cant have an open door immigration policy, just not sustainable (and I hate that fucking word). And by the way, France hadnt been a war zone since 1945 so dont start on the compassion thing

45,000 last year on these boats alone. Thats a new town the size of Billingham we need every 8 months. You cant have an open door immigration policy, just not sustainable (and I hate that fucking word). And by the way, France hadnt been a war zone since 1945 so dont start on the compassion thing

Bill Buxton

« Reply #10 on: March 09, 2023, 05:07:26 PM » The Lefties will not answer one straight question. How many illegal economic migrants should the UK take each year.? Also is there a limit to how many genuine asylum seekers we can / should take in? Starmer and co will need to come clean and declare the Labour Party's stance on illegal immigration. This is a massive issue with a huge majority of voters. If Labour continue with their mealy mouthed virtue signalling then they will get one hell of a shock at the next General Election. « Last Edit: March 09, 2023, 05:14:38 PM by Bill Buxton »

Rutters

« Reply #11 on: March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM » Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.

#DefundTheBBC



#DefundTheBBC Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 849 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #13 on: March 10, 2023, 10:10:10 AM » Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.



#DefundTheBBC



The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.

Bill Buxton

« Reply #14 on: March 10, 2023, 10:22:53 AM » The myth of Lineker. I suspect MoD viewing figures would stay exactly the same if Lineker left.

Rutters

Posts: 992 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #15 on: March 10, 2023, 10:46:32 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 10:10:10 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.



#DefundTheBBC



The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.

The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.



a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.

b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.

or

c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.



We are mandated to pay for The BBC which is governed by a Charter stipulating balance and impartiality so either:
a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.
b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.
or
c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.

Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 849 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #18 on: March 10, 2023, 11:47:22 AM » Quote from: Rutters on March 10, 2023, 10:46:32 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 10:10:10 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.



#DefundTheBBC



The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.

The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.



a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.

b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.

or

c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.



Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

We are mandated to pay for The BBC which is governed by a Charter stipulating balance and impartiality so either:a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.orc, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules



He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.



The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.



Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules

He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.

The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.

Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue. Its only an issue to the very thin skinned right who get super triggered by celebrities who dont agree with them.

Bill Buxton

« Reply #19 on: March 10, 2023, 12:28:33 PM » Never seen the Andrew Neil that you lefties seem to see. Mind you Jezza thinks that the BBC is right wing.

Rutters

Posts: 992 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #20 on: March 10, 2023, 01:10:18 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 11:47:22 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 10, 2023, 10:46:32 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 10:10:10 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.



#DefundTheBBC



The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.

The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.



a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.

b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.

or

c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.



Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

We are mandated to pay for The BBC which is governed by a Charter stipulating balance and impartiality so either:a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.orc, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules



He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.



The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.



Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rulesHe doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.



Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.



His output is on the BBC and the BBC's output is governed by the impartiality Charter. If I was a contractor for Middlesbrough Council I'd still be covered by their terms of governance. If I shouted racist abuse at someone whist contracting for MBC I'd expect to be sacked.

Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.

Andrew Neil is the perfect example. His perceived opinions (whatever they are) didn't dovetail with the BBC's so, unlike Lineker, he doesn't work there any more. His opinions didn't compromise his work hence politicians of all hues avoided contact with him (esp Boris Johnson). Its only an issue to the very thin skinned identitarians and Marxists who get super triggered by celebrities who don't agree with them.

Bernie

Posts: 7 883 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #21 on: March 10, 2023, 01:54:54 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 08, 2023, 11:01:51 PM

They do say that the Left ends up eating itself. Well the thread about stopping the boats is tortuous to say the least. It has now ended up some of the Boreme lefties ranting at Smarmer.

At least with Blair they waited a year or two into his tenure before they turned on him and gave it the "Red Tory" stuff.



With Starmer they are hounding him before he's even got in.



At least with Blair they waited a year or two into his tenure before they turned on him and gave it the "Red Tory" stuff.

With Starmer they are hounding him before he's even got in.

Once he does - and fucks the country up - it will be nothing to do with them cos they never wanted him in the first place.

kippers

« Reply #22 on: March 10, 2023, 01:56:33 PM » Its clear that the lefties enjoy the danger of dinghies crossing the English channel as they are so in favour of it.

Just dont look for anyone to blame when photos of children dead on a beach drop.



Just dont look for anyone to blame when photos of children dead on a beach drop.

Bernie

Posts: 7 883 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #23 on: March 10, 2023, 01:57:17 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 10, 2023, 10:22:53 AM The myth of Lineker. I suspect MoD viewing figures would stay exactly the same if Lineker left.



Of course they would. In fact if they got rid of all the pundits they could show much more of what people tune in for - the football. Nobody watches because they want to hear a certain pundits opinion.

Of course they would. In fact if they got rid of all the pundits they could show much more of what people tune in for - the football. Nobody watches because they want to hear a certain pundits opinion.

Just shown the games you pricks.

Bernie

« Reply #24 on: March 10, 2023, 01:57:53 PM » Quote from: kippers on March 10, 2023, 01:56:33 PM Its clear that the lefties enjoy the danger of dinghies crossing the English channel as they are so in favour of it.

Just dont look for anyone to blame when photos of children dead on a beach drop.

Wonder how many on there have offered to take a new arrival in?



Just dont look for anyone to blame when photos of children dead on a beach drop.



Wonder how many on there have offered to take a new arrival in?

kippers

« Reply #25 on: March 10, 2023, 02:00:53 PM »

[/quote]



Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers.



[/quote]





The default setting.

Bill Buxton

« Reply #26 on: March 10, 2023, 02:01:46 PM » I watch live football usually with the sound down very low. Cant stand most of the commentators. At half time I switch it off. Why do the media think football fans want to listen to the pundits?

kippers

« Reply #28 on: March 10, 2023, 02:16:33 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 10, 2023, 02:01:46 PM I watch live football usually with the sound down very low. Cant stand most of the commentators. At half time I switch it off. Why do the media think football fans want to listen to the pundits?

To be honest Bill, I have a lot of respect for the pundits on the EFL show (not sure which channel its on)

They certainly do their homework and are very knowledgeable about the whole



To be honest Bill, I have a lot of respect for the pundits on the EFL show (not sure which channel its on)

They certainly do their homework and are very knowledgeable about the whole league and how teams are doing. To be honest Bill, I have a lot of respect for the pundits on the EFL show (not sure which channel its on)They certainly do their homework and are very knowledgeable about the whole league and how teams are doing. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 593 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #32 on: March 10, 2023, 06:20:33 PM » Well done the BBC for clipping Lineker for his anti government comments.



Regarding Greek coast guard, they clearly are trying to make a statement there that will break the people trafficking business model, not that I entirely agree with their aggression.



Let me ask you this. Are you in favour of people trafficking? Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 849 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #33 on: March 10, 2023, 07:16:10 PM » Just shows how the BBC is now in full capitulation to the right wing press and the major tory donors now installed in its senior positions. Pathetic decision, they needed to show the same balls Lineker did and tell the people confecting this as news to get a life Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 849 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #34 on: March 10, 2023, 07:40:10 PM » Quote from: Rutters on March 10, 2023, 01:10:18 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 11:47:22 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 10, 2023, 10:46:32 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 10:10:10 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.



#DefundTheBBC



The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.

The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.



a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.

b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.

or

c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.



Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

We are mandated to pay for The BBC which is governed by a Charter stipulating balance and impartiality so either:a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.orc, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules



He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.



The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.



Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rulesHe doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.



Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.



Andrew Neil is the perfect example. His perceived opinions (whatever they are) didn't dovetail with the BBC's so, unlike Lineker, he doesn't work there any more. His opinions didn't compromise his work hence politicians of all hues avoided contact with him (esp Boris Johnson). Its only an issue to the very thin skinned identitarians and Marxists who get super triggered by celebrities who don't agree with them.

His output is on the BBC and the BBC's output is governed by the impartiality Charter. If I was a contractor for Middlesbrough Council I'd still be covered by their terms of governance. If I shouted racist abuse at someone whist contracting for MBC I'd expect to be sacked.Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.Andrew Neil is the perfect example. His perceived opinions (whatever they are) didn't dovetail with the BBC's so, unlike Lineker, he doesn't work there any more. His opinions didn't compromise his work hence politicians of all hues avoided contact with him (esp Boris Johnson). Its only an issue to the very thin skinned identitarians and Marxists who get super triggered by celebrities who don't agree with them.

His twitter account is not publicly funded. His twitter account is not BBC output.



Suncontractors to Middlesbrough Council 100% do not have the same terms as MBC



His BBC output is publicly funded, his twitter account isn't publicly funded, nor are the outputs from his film company or his work on La liga.



I liked Andrew Neil but he is a lifelong tory and spent all his career at the heart of publications trashing labour and cheerleading thhe conservatives. He was still editing the spectator when working on BBC shows. Right wingers can't see the problem with that, but a sports presenter makes a fairly benign tweet and all of a sudden they are outraged by impartiality...of a sports presenter His twitter account is not publicly funded. His twitter account is not BBC output.Suncontractors to Middlesbrough Council 100% do not have the same terms as MBCHis BBC output is publicly funded, his twitter account isn't publicly funded, nor are the outputs from his film company or his work on La liga.I liked Andrew Neil but he is a lifelong tory and spent all his career at the heart of publications trashing labour and cheerleading thhe conservatives. He was still editing the spectator when working on BBC shows. Right wingers can't see the problem with that, but a sports presenter makes a fairly benign tweet and all of a sudden they are outraged by impartiality...of a sports presenter Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 593 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #36 on: March 10, 2023, 10:04:17 PM » Let me ask you this. Are you in favour of people trafficking? Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 6 051 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #38 on: March 10, 2023, 11:58:37 PM » Rwanda is far too good. They are hopefully going to be in the new mega camp in France. Failing that a couple of disused RAF bases in the middle of nowhere,prior to being shipped out. Logged

SmogOnTour

Posts: 1 881 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #40 on: March 11, 2023, 12:56:58 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 09, 2023, 03:23:57 PM Quote from: kippers on March 08, 2023, 07:08:39 PM Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .

He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.



All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.



Im afraid guys, you are in a tiny minority and the vast majority of people want this problem sorting out.



Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers. He has done nothing to be disciplined for. As a sports presenters he is not subject to any impartiality gags. He made a fairly mundane statement which might be a bit of a stretch but he might also have had some point. Either way it wasnt particularly offensive or outlandish, and he is free to have that opinion.



Andrew Neil worked in the BBC for years in the news and politics dept while promoting right wing politics on his twitter feed. None of these snowflakes who get so agitated by lineker seem bothered by that. Fair play to Lineker this morning, no fucks given and laughing at the baying mob

Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers. He has done nothing to be disciplined for. As a sports presenters he is not subject to any impartiality gags. He made a fairly mundane statement which might be a bit of a stretch but he might also have had some point. Either way it wasnt particularly offensive or outlandish, and he is free to have that opinion.None of these snowflakes who get so agitated by lineker seem bothered by that. Fair play to Lineker this morning, no fucks given and laughing at the baying mob

Neil ever make a crass and insensitive comparison between the government and Nazi Germany in all his years as a BBC employee? Neil ever make a crass and insensitive comparison between the government and Nazi Germany in all his years as a BBC employee? Logged

Spidoolie

Posts: 198 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #42 on: March 11, 2023, 02:20:48 PM » Lineker expressed a view as a private citizen on his own social media accounts.

He did not express his views using any BBC equipment or time.



Where is the problem?



The problem is:-



Whether you agree with Lineker's views or not the BBC are attacking his freedom of speech.



The BBC has gone tits up these past few years and has lost it's raison d'etre through various scandals (Saville for instance) and it's dive into wokiness.



I stopped paying my license fee two months ago and don't intend to pay it until it returns to the values as described in the BBC Charter. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 992 Re: Stop the boats. « Reply #43 on: Today at 01:12:56 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 07:40:10 PM Quote from: Rutters on March 10, 2023, 01:10:18 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 11:47:22 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 10, 2023, 10:46:32 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 10, 2023, 10:10:10 AM Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2023, 05:27:23 PM Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.



#DefundTheBBC



The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.

The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.



a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.

b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.

or

c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.



Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

We are mandated to pay for The BBC which is governed by a Charter stipulating balance and impartiality so either:a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.orc, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules



He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.



The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.



Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.

Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rulesHe doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.



Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.



Andrew Neil is the perfect example. His perceived opinions (whatever they are) didn't dovetail with the BBC's so, unlike Lineker, he doesn't work there any more. His opinions didn't compromise his work hence politicians of all hues avoided contact with him (esp Boris Johnson). Its only an issue to the very thin skinned identitarians and Marxists who get super triggered by celebrities who don't agree with them.

His output is on the BBC and the BBC's output is governed by the impartiality Charter. If I was a contractor for Middlesbrough Council I'd still be covered by their terms of governance. If I shouted racist abuse at someone whist contracting for MBC I'd expect to be sacked.Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.Andrew Neil is the perfect example. His perceived opinions (whatever they are) didn't dovetail with the BBC's so, unlike Lineker, he doesn't work there any more. His opinions didn't compromise his work hence politicians of all hues avoided contact with him (esp Boris Johnson). Its only an issue to the very thin skinned identitarians and Marxists who get super triggered by celebrities who don't agree with them.

His twitter account is not publicly funded. His twitter account is not BBC output.



Suncontractors to Middlesbrough Council 100% do not have the same terms as MBC



His BBC output is publicly funded, his twitter account isn't publicly funded, nor are the outputs from his film company or his work on La liga.



I liked Andrew Neil but he is a lifelong tory and spent all his career at the heart of publications trashing labour and cheerleading thhe conservatives. He was still editing the spectator when working on BBC shows. Right wingers can't see the problem with that, but a sports presenter makes a fairly benign tweet and all of a sudden they are outraged by impartiality...of a sports presenter

His twitter account is not publicly funded. His twitter account is not BBC output.Suncontractors to Middlesbrough Council 100% do not have the same terms as MBCHis BBC output is publicly funded, his twitter account isn't publicly funded, nor are the outputs from his film company or his work on La liga.I liked Andrew Neil but he is a lifelong tory and spent all his career at the heart of publications trashing labour and cheerleading thhe conservatives. He was still editing the spectator when working on BBC shows. Right wingers can't see the problem with that, but a sports presenter makes a fairly benign tweet and all of a sudden they are outraged by impartiality...of a sports presenter

Sub-contractors sign a contract with MBC to abide by their Ethics & Standards Policies

He is still bound by BBC regulations.

That'll be why so many Tory MPs swerved him and the BBC terminated his contract.

Comparing people Nazis isn't benign. He is bound by BBC regulationsSub-contractors sign a contract with MBC to abide by their Ethics & Standards PoliciesHe is still bound by BBC regulations.That'll be why so many Tory MPs swerved him and the BBC terminated his contract.Comparing people Nazis isn't benign. Logged