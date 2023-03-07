|
Rutters
Lineker should be allowed to say what he wants but we shouldn't have to pay for it.
#DefundTheBBC
The BBC doesnt pay him for his personal tweets, they dont cost license payers a penny. He gets paid by the BBC for being a Sports presenter and he is pretty much the best in the business.
We are mandated to pay for The BBC which is governed by a Charter stipulating balance and impartiality so either:
a, We stop being legally required to pay for it.
b, Lineker stops using his publicly funded status to push his hateful dogma.
or
c, The BBC provide us with equivalent voices with an opposing opinion.
Your opinion on his quality of product is subjective and, unlike the BBC, other opinions are equally valid.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules
He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.
The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.
Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue. Its only an issue to the very thin skinned right who get super triggered by celebrities who dont agree with them.
Logged
Rutters
Lineker made a tweet from his personal account. As a freelance sports presenter he is not governed by any BBC impartiality rules
He doesn't rely on being publicly funded. He is very wealthy and contracts his presentation skills to number of commercial media organisations here and overseas.
The BBC has a number of employees who tweet polar opposite views to Lineker. Andrew Neil as I mentioned, Alan Sugar is another one . People should be getting much more upset about Neil as he was interviewing politicians, surely his impartiality is imperative but he is clearly of the right.
Linekers opinions do not compromise his work in anyway so it shouldnt be an issue.
His output is on the BBC and the BBC's output is governed by the impartiality Charter. If I was a contractor for Middlesbrough Council I'd still be covered by their terms of governance. If I shouted racist abuse at someone whist contracting for MBC I'd expect to be sacked.
Whether he's rich or not is irrelevant. His output is still publicly funded.
Andrew Neil is the perfect example. His perceived opinions (whatever they are) didn't dovetail with the BBC's so, unlike Lineker, he doesn't work there any more. His opinions didn't compromise his work hence politicians of all hues avoided contact with him (esp Boris Johnson). Its only an issue to the very thin skinned identitarians and Marxists who get super triggered by celebrities who don't agree with them.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
His twitter account is not publicly funded. His twitter account is not BBC output.
Suncontractors to Middlesbrough Council 100% do not have the same terms as MBC
His BBC output is publicly funded, his twitter account isn't publicly funded, nor are the outputs from his film company or his work on La liga.
I liked Andrew Neil but he is a lifelong tory and spent all his career at the heart of publications trashing labour and cheerleading thhe conservatives. He was still editing the spectator when working on BBC shows. Right wingers can't see the problem with that, but a sports presenter makes a fairly benign tweet and all of a sudden they are outraged by impartiality...of a sports presenter
Logged
