Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .
He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.
All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.
Im afraid guys, you are in a tiny minority and the vast majority of people want this problem sorting out.
Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers. He has done nothing to be disciplined for. As a sports presenters he is not subject to any impartiality gags. He made a fairly mundane statement which might be a bit of a stretch but he might also have had some point. Either way it wasnt particularly offensive or outlandish, and he is free to have that opinion.
Andrew Neil worked in the BBC for years in the news and politics dept while promoting right wing politics on his twitter feed. None of these snowflakes who get so agitated by lineker seem bothered by that. Fair play to Lineker this morning, no fucks given and laughing at the baying mob