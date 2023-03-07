Bill Buxton

« on: March 07, 2023, 07:32:16 PM » Causing a meltdown on Boreme. 100 million people could currently be eligible for asylum in UK under the current rules. Looks like an election winner for Sunak.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:11:27 PM » Its a race to the bottom by fucking rogues. It is such obvious manoeuvring of the public by making them look at the pimple of boat crossings so that frothing :hitler:s dont look at the Everest of this countrys problems



Everything in the fault of the Jews immigrants. Linnekar has a point

Bill Buxton

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:34:19 PM » Just as a matter of interest how many  asylum seekers  should the UK take in each year? Sir Beer Korma and Saint Yvette of Cooper cant seem to give a figure.

kippers

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:08:39 PM » Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .

He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.



All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.



Im afraid guys, you are in a tiny minority and the vast majority of people want this problem sorting out.

Bill Buxton

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:01:51 PM » They do say that the Left ends up eating itself. Well the thread about stopping the boats is tortuous to say the least. It has now ended up some of the Boreme lefties ranting at Smarmer.

MF(c) DOOM

« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:23:57 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 07:08:39 PM Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .

He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.



All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.



Im afraid guys, you are in a tiny minority and the vast majority of people want this problem sorting out.



Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers. He has done nothing to be disciplined for. As a sports presenters he is not subject to any impartiality gags. He made a fairly mundane statement which might be a bit of a stretch but he might also have had some point. Either way it wasnt particularly offensive or outlandish, and he is free to have that opinion.



Lineker properly triggers the dail mail and its pearl clutching readers. He has done nothing to be disciplined for. As a sports presenters he is not subject to any impartiality gags. He made a fairly mundane statement which might be a bit of a stretch but he might also have had some point. Either way it wasnt particularly offensive or outlandish, and he is free to have that opinion.

Andrew Neil worked in the BBC for years in the news and politics dept while promoting right wing politics on his twitter feed. None of these snowflakes who get so agitated by lineker seem bothered by that. Fair play to Lineker this morning, no fucks given and laughing at the baying mob

Bill Buxton

« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:29:01 PM » Lineker is nothing more than an ill educated attention seeker. As for his Twitter followers they must be as thick as pig shit. I would have had a much greater respect for the jug eared virtue signaller if he had refused to attend the World Cup in Quatar.

Snoozy

« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:39:11 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:11:27 PM Its a race to the bottom by fucking rogues. It is such obvious manoeuvring of the public by making them look at the pimple of boat crossings so that frothing :hitler:s dont look at the Everest of this countrys problems

Everything in the fault of the Jews immigrants. Linnekar has a point



Everything in the fault of the Jews immigrants. Linnekar has a point





45,000 last year on these boats alone. Thats a new town the size of Billingham we need every 8 months. You cant have an open door immigration policy, just not sustainable (and I hate that fucking word). And by the way, France hadnt been a war zone since 1945 so dont start on the compassion thing

45,000 last year on these boats alone. Thats a new town the size of Billingham we need every 8 months. You cant have an open door immigration policy, just not sustainable (and I hate that fucking word). And by the way, France hadnt been a war zone since 1945 so dont start on the compassion thing Logged

Bill Buxton

« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:07:26 PM » The Lefties will not answer one straight question. How many illegal economic migrants should the UK take each year.? Also is there a limit to how many genuine asylum seekers we can / should take in? Starmer and co will need to come clean and declare the Labour Party's stance on illegal immigration. This is a massive issue with a huge majority of voters. If Labour continue with their mealy mouthed virtue signalling then they will get one hell of a shock at the next General Election.