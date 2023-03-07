Welcome,
March 09, 2023, 12:18:14 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stop the boats.
Author
Topic: Stop the boats.
Bill Buxton
Stop the boats.
Causing a meltdown on Boreme. 100 million people could currently be eligible for asylum in UK under the current rules. Looks like an election winner for Sunak.
Bill Buxton
Re: Stop the boats.
The gift that keeps on giving.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Stop the boats.
The gift that keeps on giving.
100 million is a ridiculous scare mongering figure and a completely absurd one to use. I think she even said potentially billions could come here FFS.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Stop the boats.
Its a race to the bottom by fucking rogues. It is such obvious manoeuvring of the public by making them look at the pimple of boat crossings so that frothing :hitler:s dont look at the Everest of this countrys problems
Everything in the fault of the
Jews
immigrants. Linnekar has a point
Bill Buxton
Re: Stop the boats.
Just as a matter of interest how many asylum seekers should the UK take in each year? Sir Beer Korma and Saint Yvette of Cooper cant seem to give a figure.
kippers
Re: Stop the boats.
Lineker needs to be disciplined by the BBC .
He is using his position to constantly make political points and making suggestions that comparing the current uk to nazi Germany is outrageous.
All of these people, including posters on here, just want to ignore the criminality and tragic loss of life for those making these crossings, plus the fact that it is mostly young men who have no form of ID.
Im afraid guys, you are in a tiny minority and the vast majority of people want this problem sorting out.
Bill Buxton
Re: Stop the boats.
They do say that the Left ends up eating itself. Well the thread about stopping the boats is tortuous to say the least. It has now ended up some of the Boreme lefties ranting at Smarmer.
