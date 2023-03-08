Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2023, 04:21:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stop the boats.  (Read 96 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 029


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 PM »
Causing a meltdown on Boreme. 100 million people could currently be eligible for asylum in UK under the current rules. Looks like an election winner for Sunak.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 029


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:29:03 PM »
The gift that keeps on giving.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 