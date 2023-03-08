Welcome,
March 08, 2023, 04:21:38 PM
Stop the boats.
Author
Topic: Stop the boats. (Read 96 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 029
Stop the boats.
«
on:
Yesterday
»
Causing a meltdown on Boreme. 100 million people could currently be eligible for asylum in UK under the current rules. Looks like an election winner for Sunak.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 029
Re: Stop the boats.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
»
The gift that keeps on giving.
