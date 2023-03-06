Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2023, 04:41:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boreme and the disgraceful treatment of the Wakefield school boy.  (Read 73 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 026


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 PM »
Not a mention. I wonder why?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 876


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:02 AM »
Very little about it in the msm either  sshhh
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 982


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:16:34 PM »
It just goes to show how effective terrorism is if you don't stamp it out.

There's so many examples now of how being afraid to offend Islam has led some pretty egregious outcomes.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 