March 06, 2023, 11:10:06 AM
Boreme and the disgraceful treatment of the Wakefield school boy.
Topic: Boreme and the disgraceful treatment of the Wakefield school boy.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 026
Boreme and the disgraceful treatment of the Wakefield school boy.
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:45:25 PM
Not a mention. I wonder why?
Bernie
Posts: 7 876
Re: Boreme and the disgraceful treatment of the Wakefield school boy.
Today
Today at 10:11:02 AM
Very little about it in the msm either
