Author Topic: Michael Vaughan  (Read 439 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: March 03, 2023, 02:32:44 PM »
Grim case, this. Sadiq strikes me as being a press the race button kind of guy. Where does craic end and racism start?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: March 03, 2023, 05:07:07 PM »
If you are the right colour then you can always play the victim card.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: March 06, 2023, 02:31:54 PM »
It's also the thing of the different standard between what is accepted now, and what was accepted 15+ years ago.

The victim also a convicted anti-semite?
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: March 06, 2023, 03:17:36 PM »
It's always those who shout 'Racism!' the loudest who are the real racists.
SuperBok
« Reply #4 on: March 08, 2023, 11:03:17 AM »
What I dont get is that Rafiq had two spells at the club I believe

Why would you go back if it was so terrible
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: March 09, 2023, 05:29:34 PM »
What I don't get is how can a racist be a victim of racism?
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:27:57 PM »
a good read below on the sky cricket website on how this affected the Vaughan family......

he is bang-on when he says you get 'canceled' and the following paragraph is spot on of ''''''''



"And it comes through social media. It's so dangerous. You used to be innocent until proven guilty. You're now guilty until proven innocent. Your life gets completely put on hold.


thats how many but not all from OTR on fly me  react ------ straight in with a pack mentality .......:wanker:


Good to see the cricket legend was cleared of all charges.........That ashes winning side he captained and series will live on with me until the day ....and i doubt a series like that will be played out again...with test cricket now seemingly taking a backseat to the 'one day' formats.






https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12848152/michael-vaughan-considered-moving-to-australia-after-racism-allegations-had-serious-affect-on-wifes-mental-health
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:25 PM »
The race card is the last refuge of the scoundrel. Male or female.
