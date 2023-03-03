Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 997 Michael Vaughan « on: March 03, 2023, 02:32:44 PM » Grim case, this. Sadiq strikes me as being a press the race button kind of guy. Where does craic end and racism start? Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 6 029 Re: Michael Vaughan « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2023, 05:07:07 PM » If you are the right colour then you can always play the victim card. Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 687Crabamity Re: Michael Vaughan « Reply #2 on: March 06, 2023, 02:31:54 PM » It's also the thing of the different standard between what is accepted now, and what was accepted 15+ years ago.



The victim also a convicted anti-semite? Logged

Rutters

Posts: 982 Re: Michael Vaughan « Reply #3 on: March 06, 2023, 03:17:36 PM » It's always those who shout 'Racism!' the loudest who are the real racists. Logged