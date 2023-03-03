Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2023, 04:41:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Michael Vaughan  (Read 130 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 997



View Profile
« on: March 03, 2023, 02:32:44 PM »
Grim case, this. Sadiq strikes me as being a press the race button kind of guy. Where does craic end and racism start?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 026


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 03, 2023, 05:07:07 PM »
If you are the right colour then you can always play the victim card.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 687

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:31:54 PM »
It's also the thing of the different standard between what is accepted now, and what was accepted 15+ years ago.

The victim also a convicted anti-semite?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 982


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:17:36 PM »
It's always those who shout 'Racism!' the loudest who are the real racists.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 