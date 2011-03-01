Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 03, 2023, 07:46:44 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Michael Vaughan
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Michael Vaughan (Read 37 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 996
Michael Vaughan
«
on:
Today
at 02:32:44 PM »
Grim case, this. Sadiq strikes me as being a press the race button kind of guy. Where does craic end and racism start?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 022
Re: Michael Vaughan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:07:07 PM »
If you are the right colour then you can always play the victim card.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...