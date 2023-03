MF(c) DOOM

Re: Eeeeeeeeee our Johnson « Reply #5 on: March 04, 2023, 10:45:17 AM » I think people and most importantly his own party are seeing him for what he was, a complete incompetent who should never have been anywhere near the top job. A few oddballs like Rees Mogg will be forever loyal but he's yesterdays man. That "fantastic oven baked Brexit deal" was a shower of shite unworkable for the UK. Rishi has just cleared up his shite as best he can and its killing Bojo that his incomptence has been so exposed.



As for he partygate thing he is using the Trump playbook and denying reality. Hes gone from saying he is humbled by the report, he was sorry for his mistakes and and that Gray was fair to now saying it was a bogus witch hunt. He never resigned because of partygate, he resigned because he gave a job to a person he knew was a sex pest, then lied about it and made mugs of his colleagues by sending them out to repeat the lie thus sparking mass resignations



Im hoping Sunak is a return to sensible politics and the end of the likes of Johnston and Truss. Seems to be going that way