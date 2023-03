Bill Buxton

Nothing but praise for what Carrick has achieved to date. I hope he now works on the players to stop conceding early goals. Happened at Sheffield Utd and West Brom. Fortunately we came back against the Blades. I think our defense is sometimes a bit dozy especially in the early stages of the game. Clean sheets at home would be nice.



Only heard reports of the game but Boro sounded a joy to watch,and a clean sheet? Maybe Sheff Utd fans will now be getting very nervous.

Definitely Rolls Royce football we are experiencing at the moment. Hopefully we can stay injury free and press them to the end but if i was another team you wouldn't want to meet boro in the play offs

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:36:46 AM
Definitely Rolls Royce football we are experiencing at the moment. Hopefully we can stay injury free and press them to the end but if i was another team you wouldn't want to meet boro in the play offs







I am looking forward to the game for the first time since Juninho et al. We were bloody brilliant yesterday, though Iíve seen Paul Inceís take on the game so I may be wrong

We were obviously by far the better team. I think the ref should have given Reading a penalty. We got lucky.Mind you I think we would still have won with 10 men. Reading have an excellent home record. Hopefully they will do us a favour midweek.