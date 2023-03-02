Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 04, 2023, 07:41:01 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Reading game.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Reading game. (Read 148 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 023
The Reading game.
«
on:
March 02, 2023, 03:06:04 PM »
Nothing but praise for what Carrick has achieved to date. I hope he now works on the players to stop conceding early goals. Happened at Sheffield Utd and West Brom. Fortunately we came back against the Blades. I think our defense is sometimes a bit dozy especially in the early stages of the game. Clean sheets at home would be nice.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 778
Re: The Reading game.
«
Reply #1 on:
March 02, 2023, 09:45:49 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2023/march/02/pre-match-press-reading/
Logged
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 196
Re: The Reading game.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:45:27 PM »
SUPER BORO a great afternoon's work.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 023
Re: The Reading game.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:26:55 PM »
Only heard reports of the game but Boro sounded a joy to watch,and a clean sheet? Maybe Sheff Utd fans will now be getting very nervous.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...