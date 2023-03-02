Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
The Reading game.
Nothing but praise for what Carrick has achieved to date. I hope he now works on the players to stop conceding early goals. Happened at Sheffield Utd and West Brom. Fortunately we came back against the Blades. I think our defense is sometimes a bit dozy especially in the early stages of the game. Clean sheets at home would be nice.
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2023/march/02/pre-match-press-reading/

SUPER BORO a great afternoon's work.
Only heard reports of the game but Boro sounded a joy to watch,and a clean sheet? Maybe Sheff Utd fans will now be getting very nervous.
