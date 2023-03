Bill Buxton

The Reading game. « on: Yesterday at 03:06:04 PM » Nothing but praise for what Carrick has achieved to date. I hope he now works on the players to stop conceding early goals. Happened at Sheffield Utd and West Brom. Fortunately we came back against the Blades. I think our defense is sometimes a bit dozy especially in the early stages of the game. Clean sheets at home would be nice.