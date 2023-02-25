kippers

Carabou Cup Final « on: February 25, 2023, 07:55:41 PM » Looking forward to this and ofcourse a big Man Utd win.

No doubt the day will be given over to sky's wankfest of the glorious 'Toon' army.

Wonder which celebs will be on display?

Ant n Dec

Blair

Gazza

Robson Green

Sting ?



Is this the same trophy we won that was dubbed ' mickey mouse ' ?