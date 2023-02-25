Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2023, 03:38:34 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Carabou Cup Final
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Carabou Cup Final (Read 254 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 581
Carabou Cup Final
«
on:
February 25, 2023, 07:55:41 PM »
Looking forward to this and ofcourse a big Man Utd win.
No doubt the day will be given over to sky's wankfest of the glorious 'Toon' army.
Wonder which celebs will be on display?
Ant n Dec
Blair
Gazza
Robson Green
Sting ?
Is this the same trophy we won that was dubbed ' mickey mouse ' ?
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 626
Re: Carabou Cup Final
«
Reply #1 on:
February 25, 2023, 08:27:28 PM »
The skunks will have you believe it's the worlds most important trophy..........until they lose.......then it'll be back to just a mickey mouse trophy that they couldnt care less about!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 019
Re: Carabou Cup Final
«
Reply #2 on:
February 26, 2023, 08:11:23 PM »
Oh dear what a pity. Never mind.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 019
Re: Carabou Cup Final
«
Reply #3 on:
February 26, 2023, 08:41:04 PM »
Have a look at their forum. They take delusion to the next level.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 875
Re: Carabou Cup Final
«
Reply #4 on:
February 26, 2023, 11:38:44 PM »
Tell yer mam yer mam
Theres been a change of plan
Yer comin home for scran
Comin home for scran ..,,,
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 776
Re: Carabou Cup Final
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:32:39 PM »
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...