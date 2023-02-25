Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Carabou Cup Final  (Read 149 times)
kippers
« on: February 25, 2023, 07:55:41 PM »
Looking forward to this and ofcourse a big Man Utd win.
No doubt the day will be given over to sky's wankfest of the glorious 'Toon' army.
  Wonder which celebs will be on display?
   Ant n Dec
   Blair
   Gazza
   Robson Green
   Sting ?

   Is this the same trophy we won that was dubbed ' mickey mouse ' ?
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #1 on: February 25, 2023, 08:27:28 PM »
The skunks will have you believe it's the worlds most important trophy..........until they lose.......then it'll be back to just a mickey mouse trophy that they couldnt care less about!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:11:23 PM »
Oh dear what a pity. Never mind.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:41:04 PM »
Have a look at their forum. They take delusion to the next level.
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:38:44 PM »
Tell yer mam yer mam
Theres been a change of plan
Yer comin home for scran
Comin home for scran..,,,
