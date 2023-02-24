Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 2nd Top Scorers in Championship  (Read 46 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 AM »
Had to do a double take this morning, the mighty Boro are second top scorers in the Championship at the moment. Although Sheff Utd are 2 goals behind with a game in hand.

When was the last time we were ever in such a lofty position?   mick
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:28:28 PM »
An awful long time ago. Maybe under Jack Charlton?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 PM »
Karanka
