February 24, 2023, 12:07:59 AM
2nd Top Scorers in Championship
Topic: 2nd Top Scorers in Championship
calamity
Posts: 8 685
2nd Top Scorers in Championship
Yesterday
at 10:27:24 AM »
Had to do a double take this morning, the mighty Boro are second top scorers in the Championship at the moment. Although Sheff Utd are 2 goals behind with a game in hand.
When was the last time we were ever in such a lofty position?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 016
Re: 2nd Top Scorers in Championship
Yesterday
at 06:28:28 PM »
An awful long time ago. Maybe under Jack Charlton?
kippers
Posts: 3 577
Re: 2nd Top Scorers in Championship
Yesterday
at 11:46:13 PM »
Karanka
