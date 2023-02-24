calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 685



Crabamity





Posts: 8 685Crabamity 2nd Top Scorers in Championship « on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 AM »



When was the last time we were ever in such a lofty position? Had to do a double take this morning, the mighty Boro are second top scorers in the Championship at the moment. Although Sheff Utd are 2 goals behind with a game in hand.When was the last time we were ever in such a lofty position? Logged