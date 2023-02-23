Henry Chinaski

Not being facetious, it all depends on the file size which is a function of the resolution & bit-rate it was recorded...



Complicated:



Are you not able to connect your phone to a PC via USB, and Explore to the file to see what size it is? (might need to download a Sync app for your brand of phone). If you can, just copy it to the PC from the phone via USB



Hope that helps in some way







Guess im gonna just have to wing it!



Just bought a Samsung 64GB flash type 3 whatever tf that means! £12. If it dont work, I'll buy a 128.



