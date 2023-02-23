Not being facetious....but I havent got a clue what youre talking about!
Guess im gonna just have to wing it!
Just bought a Samsung 64GB flash type 3 whatever tf that means! £12. If it dont work, I'll buy a 128.
Thanks for your help (sort of!)
No problem mate, it's generational really
BiTD when digital music, images and video were first a thing on mobile phones, everyone would connect their phones to their PC to move files back and forth. The PC would be the hub where you kept everything, the phone would just have a sub-set of music, images & video files
Now younger generations just do everything on the phone, mostly via Cloud or Streaming where they never have to deal with or think about the "physical" files. Many don't even have a PC anymore
Terrifies me...