February 23, 2023, 05:13:05 PM
Author Topic: Can any of you let me know what sized GB flash drive Id need to  (Read 78 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 625


« on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 PM »
download a 2 min full HD video from my phone please?

Ta!
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 74



« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:32 AM »
How long is a piece of string?

Not being facetious, it all depends on the file size which is a function of the resolution & bit-rate it was recorded...

Complicated: https://www.circlehd.com/blog/how-to-calculate-video-file-size

Are you not able to connect your phone to a PC via USB, and Explore to the file to see what size it is? (might need to download a Sync app for your brand of phone). If you can, just copy it to the PC from the phone via USB

Hope that helps in some way

"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 625


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:50 PM »
Not being facetious....but I havent got a clue what youre talking about!  :alf:

Guess im gonna just have to wing it!

Just bought a Samsung 64GB flash type 3 whatever tf that means!  £12.  If it dont work, I'll buy a 128.

Thanks for your help (sort of!)  jc
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 74



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 12:33:50 PM
Not being facetious....but I havent got a clue what youre talking about!  :alf:

Guess im gonna just have to wing it!

Just bought a Samsung 64GB flash type 3 whatever tf that means!  £12.  If it dont work, I'll buy a 128.

Thanks for your help (sort of!)  jc

No problem mate, it's generational really

BiTD when digital music, images and video were first a thing on mobile phones, everyone would connect their phones to their PC to move files back and forth. The PC would be the hub where you kept everything, the phone would just have a sub-set of music, images & video files

Now younger generations just do everything on the phone, mostly via Cloud or Streaming where they never have to deal with or think about the "physical" files. Many don't even have a PC anymore

Terrifies me...

mick
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:08 PM by Henry Chinaski »
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
