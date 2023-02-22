|
Henry Chinaski
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2023, 11:49:23 AM »
Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere
It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial
Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do
All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent
Henry Chinaski
« Reply #6 on: February 23, 2023, 07:19:57 PM »
If you can't grasp that our government having the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship from someone without a fair trial is a bad thing, there is no premise for further discussion
As I already said, it's not about the specifics of Shamima Begum it's about the dangerous precedent
You seem to base everything on having a feeling that something is bad so an exception is fine, cos the new rule/precedent won't be abused in future, right?
Henry Chinaski
« Reply #8 on: February 23, 2023, 08:42:54 PM »
You're still a racist.
F*ck off Rutters - a RWNJ can use Woke as a pejorative but if anyone makes a Gammon related quip that's racist and you are all so butt-hurt...
Racism is simply prejudice directed at someone of a different race based on the belief that your own perceived race is superior
How can a white person be racist towards other white people by referring to cured Pork?
Absurd...
« Last Edit: February 23, 2023, 08:53:13 PM by Henry Chinaski »
Henry Chinaski
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣
GB news bingo!
Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage
As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist
Rutters
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣
GB news bingo!
Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage
As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist
We also know that although Black people can blush they won't change to a pink colouration because of excess melanin in their skin therefore the term 'Gammon' is a pejorative related to skin colour.
...therefore it's racist
...therefore you're an angry racist
...you may like to refer to yourself as 'Gammon'.
How apt
Henry Chinaski
To be fair, our angry racist friend said it would set a precedent of stripping someone of their citizenship without trial...it wouldn't.
He also couldn't tell us which crimes she committed in this country to be tried with.
Still banging on about the same old shite - Rutters the single-issue-obsessive odd-ball
The point is they had to make a new law that generalises the arbitrary removal of citizenship from dual-nationals without the need for trial or even to notify them, in order to get this through
So again, if you think it isn't a bad thing that an authoritarian leaning government has newly acquired powers to render a significant number of it's own citizens stateless without trial or notification then you are an idiot. End of.
Rutters
To be fair, our angry racist friend said it would set a precedent of stripping someone of their citizenship without trial...it wouldn't.
He also couldn't tell us which crimes she committed in this country to be tried with.
Still banging on about the same old shite - Rutters the single-issue-obsessive odd-ball
The point is they had to make a new law that generalises the arbitrary removal of citizenship from dual-nationals without the need for trial or even to notify them, in order to get this through
So again, if you think it isn't a bad thing that an authoritarian leaning government has newly acquired powers to render a significant number of it's own citizens stateless without trial or notification then you are an idiot. End of.
Racists never like being outed as racist, They usually become abusive. You're nothing new.
The point is you said that this set a precedent of stripping citizenship without trial. You were wrong...again.
If it's good enough for Keir Starmer then it's good enough for me.
End of (as the children say)https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-labour-starmer-vows-keep-shamima-begum-out
