Author Topic: SHAMIMA  (Read 468 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 578


« on: February 22, 2023, 04:18:02 PM »
Stay away order upheld.

Boreme intellects are not happy and want her home.

Bloody Tories   :meltdown:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 017


« Reply #1 on: February 22, 2023, 06:00:42 PM »
According to Muttley, typical of the shithouses on there ,she should behave been given her  citizenship and given help as she was a victim. Absolutely the right decision. For once our Woke judiciary has done the right thing.
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 78



« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2023, 11:49:23 AM »
Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere

It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial

Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do

All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent

Rutters
Posts: 977


« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2023, 04:17:10 PM »
Here comes the racist klins
kippers
Posts: 3 578


« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2023, 05:44:01 PM »
Its baying mob actually, and no, its just ordinary normal people, probably 80% of the population.

Fucking gammons eh ?   You must be well hard?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 017


« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2023, 06:27:28 PM »
She left of her own free will to join that disgusting group of monsters. She deliberately turned her back on this country. As soon as she did that, she forfeited any right to come back. Good riddance.
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 78



« Reply #6 on: February 23, 2023, 07:19:57 PM »
If you can't grasp that our government having the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship from someone without a fair trial is a bad thing, there is no premise for further discussion

As I already said, it's not about the specifics of Shamima Begum it's about the dangerous precedent

You seem to base everything on having a feeling that something is bad so an exception is fine, cos the new rule/precedent won't be abused in future, right? 

souey
Rutters
Posts: 977


« Reply #7 on: February 23, 2023, 08:12:46 PM »
Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.

What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?

It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.

You're still a racist.
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 78



« Reply #8 on: February 23, 2023, 08:42:54 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on February 23, 2023, 08:12:46 PM

You're still a racist.

F*ck off Rutters - a RWNJ can use Woke as a pejorative but if anyone makes a Gammon related quip that's racist and you are all so butt-hurt...

Racism is simply prejudice directed at someone of a different race  based on the belief that your own perceived race is superior

How can a white person be racist towards other white people by referring to cured Pork?

Absurd...
Rutters
Posts: 977


« Reply #9 on: February 23, 2023, 09:26:45 PM »
'Woke' isn't related to skin colour therefore not racist.

Anyway, I can see you're very angry and you've reached the end of your argument so it's probably best you leave it now.

#StillRacist
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 840



« Reply #10 on: February 23, 2023, 11:40:10 PM »
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣

GB news bingo!
beamishboro
Posts: 106


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:05:34 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 23, 2023, 06:27:28 PM
She left of her own free will to join that disgusting group of monsters. She deliberately turned her back on this country. As soon as she did that, she forfeited any right to come back. Good riddance.

MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 840



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:09:22 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on February 23, 2023, 08:12:46 PM
Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.

What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?

It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.

You're still a racist.


To be fair that wasn't a precedent for leaving someone stateless as Jack Letts also had Canadian citizenship and Canada said they would not strip him of it.

Henry Chinaski
Posts: 78



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:26:57 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 23, 2023, 11:40:10 PM
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣

GB news bingo!

Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage

As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist

Rutters
Posts: 977


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:21:09 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 09:26:57 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 23, 2023, 11:40:10 PM
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣

GB news bingo!

Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage

As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist

:alf:
We also know that although Black people can blush they won't change to a pink colouration because of excess melanin in their skin therefore the term 'Gammon' is a pejorative related to skin colour.

...therefore it's racist

...therefore you're an angry racist

...you may like to refer to yourself as 'Gammon'.

How apt   
Rutters
Posts: 977


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Rutters on February 23, 2023, 08:12:46 PM
Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.

What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?

It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.

You're still a racist.


To be fair that wasn't a precedent for leaving someone stateless as Jack Letts also had Canadian citizenship and Canada said they would not strip him of it.



To be fair, our angry racist friend said it would set a precedent of stripping someone of their citizenship without trial...it wouldn't.

He also couldn't tell us which crimes she committed in this country to be tried with.
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 78



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:26:37 PM
To be fair, our angry racist friend said it would set a precedent of stripping someone of their citizenship without trial...it wouldn't.

He also couldn't tell us which crimes she committed in this country to be tried with.

Still banging on about the same old shite -  Rutters the single-issue-obsessive odd-ball

The point is they had to make a new law that generalises the arbitrary removal of citizenship from dual-nationals without the need for trial or even to notify them, in order to get this through

So again, if you think it isn't a bad thing that an authoritarian leaning government has newly acquired powers to render a significant number of it's own citizens stateless without trial or notification then you are an idiot. End of.

kippers
Posts: 3 578


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 PM »
Manchester arena will stay long in the memory for the public and MI5.  Last thing they need is trailing a rouge fundamentalist.  This is NOT party politics, its a high court decision based on intel from the security service.

  How can anyone argue against that, nevermind running around called everyone Gammons because they dont agree with you.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 017


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:49:00 AM »
Ah but Henry is well in with MI5. They share all their intell with him dont ya know.
