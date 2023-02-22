|
Henry Chinaski
Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere
It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial
Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do
All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent
Henry Chinaski
If you can't grasp that our government having the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship from someone without a fair trial is a bad thing, there is no premise for further discussion
As I already said, it's not about the specifics of Shamima Begum it's about the dangerous precedent
You seem to base everything on having a feeling that something is bad so an exception is fine, cos the new rule/precedent won't be abused in future, right?
Henry Chinaski
You're still a racist.
F*ck off Rutters - a RWNJ can use Woke as a pejorative but if anyone makes a Gammon related quip that's racist and you are all so butt-hurt...
Racism is simply prejudice directed at someone of a different race based on the belief that your own perceived race is superior
How can a white person be racist towards other white people by referring to cured Pork?
Absurd...
Henry Chinaski
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣
GB news bingo!
Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage
As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist
Rutters
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣
GB news bingo!
Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage
As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist
We also know that although Black people can blush they won't change to a pink colouration because of excess melanin in their skin therefore the term 'Gammon' is a pejorative related to skin colour.
...therefore it's racist
...therefore you're an angry racist
...you may like to refer to yourself as 'Gammon'.
How apt
