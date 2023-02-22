kippers

kippers
SHAMIMA
« on: February 22, 2023, 04:18:02 PM »



Boreme intellects are not happy and want her home.



Bloody Tories

Stay away order upheld.

Boreme intellects are not happy and want her home.

Bloody Tories

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #1 on: February 22, 2023, 06:00:42 PM »
According to Muttley, typical of the shithouses on there ,she should behave been given her citizenship and given help as she was a victim. Absolutely the right decision. For once our Woke judiciary has done the right thing.

Henry Chinaski

Henry Chinaski
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 AM »







It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial



Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do



All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent







Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere

It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial

Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do

All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent

Rutters

Rutters
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 PM »
Here comes the racist

kippers

kippers
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:01 PM »
Its baying mob actually, and no, its just ordinary normal people, probably 80% of the population.



Fucking gammons eh ? You must be well hard?

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:27:28 PM »
She left of her own free will to join that disgusting group of monsters. She deliberately turned her back on this country. As soon as she did that, she forfeited any right to come back. Good riddance.

Henry Chinaski

Henry Chinaski
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:19:57 PM »



As I already said, it's not about the specifics of Shamima Begum it's about the dangerous precedent



You seem to base everything on having a feeling that something is bad so an exception is fine, cos the new rule/precedent won't be abused in future, right?



If you can't grasp that our government having the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship from someone without a fair trial is a bad thing, there is no premise for further discussion

As I already said, it's not about the specifics of Shamima Begum it's about the dangerous precedent

You seem to base everything on having a feeling that something is bad so an exception is fine, cos the new rule/precedent won't be abused in future, right?

Rutters

Rutters
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM »
Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.



What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?



It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.



You're still a racist.

Henry Chinaski

Henry Chinaski
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:42:54 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM

You're still a racist.



F*ck off Rutters - a RWNJ can use Woke as a pejorative but if anyone makes a Gammon related quip that's racist and you are all so butt-hurt...







Racism is simply prejudice directed at someone of a different race  based on the belief that your own perceived race is superior



How can a white person be racist towards other white people by referring to cured Pork?



Absurd...





F*ck off Rutters - a RWNJ can use Woke as a pejorative but if anyone makes a Gammon related quip that's racist and you are all so butt-hurt...

Racism is simply prejudice directed at someone of a different race  based on the belief that your own perceived race is superior

How can a white person be racist towards other white people by referring to cured Pork?

Absurd...

Rutters

Rutters
Re: SHAMIMA
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 PM »
'Woke' isn't related to skin colour therefore not racist.



Anyway, I can see you're very angry and you've reached the end of your argument so it's probably best you leave it now.



#StillRacist « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:38 PM by Rutters » Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 840 Re: SHAMIMA « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:09:22 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.



What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?



It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.



You're still a racist.





To be fair that wasn't a precedent for leaving someone stateless as Jack Letts also had Canadian citizenship and Canada said they would not strip him of it.



To be fair that wasn't a precedent for leaving someone stateless as Jack Letts also had Canadian citizenship and Canada said they would not strip him of it.