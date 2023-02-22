Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2023
Topic: SHAMIMA
kippers
Posts: 3 577


February 22, 2023, 04:18:02 PM
Stay away order upheld.

Boreme intellects are not happy and want her home.

Bloody Tories   :meltdown:
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 016


Reply #1 on: February 22, 2023, 06:00:42 PM
According to Muttley, typical of the shithouses on there ,she should behave been given her  citizenship and given help as she was a victim. Absolutely the right decision. For once our Woke judiciary has done the right thing.
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 77



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 AM
Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere

:basil:

It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial

Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do

All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent

:lenin:

Logged
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
Rutters
Posts: 975


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 PM
Here comes the racist klins
Logged
kippers
Posts: 3 577


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:01 PM
Its baying mob actually, and no, its just ordinary normal people, probably 80% of the population.

Fucking gammons eh ?   You must be well hard?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 016


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:27:28 PM
She left of her own free will to join that disgusting group of monsters. She deliberately turned her back on this country. As soon as she did that, she forfeited any right to come back. Good riddance.
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 77



Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:19:57 PM
If you can't grasp that our government having the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship from someone without a fair trial is a bad thing, there is no premise for further discussion

As I already said, it's not about the specifics of Shamima Begum it's about the dangerous precedent

You seem to base everything on having a feeling that something is bad so an exception is fine, cos the new rule/precedent won't be abused in future, right? 

souey
Logged
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
Rutters
Posts: 975


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM
Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.

What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?

It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.

You're still a racist.
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 77



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:42:54 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM

You're still a racist.

F*ck off Rutters - a RWNJ can use Woke as a pejorative but if anyone makes a Gammon related quip that's racist and you are all so butt-hurt...

:alf:

Racism is simply prejudice directed at someone of a different race  based on the belief that your own perceived race is superior

How can a white person be racist towards other white people by referring to cured Pork?

Absurd...
Logged
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
Rutters
Posts: 975


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 PM
'Woke' isn't related to skin colour therefore not racist.

Anyway, I can see you're very angry and you've reached the end of your argument so it's probably best you leave it now.

#StillRacist
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 840



Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣

GB news bingo!
Logged
beamishboro
Posts: 106


Reply #11 on: Today at 12:05:34 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:27:28 PM
She left of her own free will to join that disgusting group of monsters. She deliberately turned her back on this country. As soon as she did that, she forfeited any right to come back. Good riddance.

 :homer: :pope2: :bc:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 840



Reply #12 on: Today at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM
Jack 'Jihadi Jack' Letts was stripped of his British citizenship in 2019 without trial so it's not setting a precedent.

What crimes did she commit in this country which we could try her for?

It' 'baying' rather than 'braying', that's what donkeys do.

You're still a racist.


To be fair that wasn't a precedent for leaving someone stateless as Jack Letts also had Canadian citizenship and Canada said they would not strip him of it.

Logged
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 77



Reply #13 on: Today at 09:26:57 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:40:10 PM
"Woke Judiciary" 🤣

GB news bingo!

Exactly. I am arguing with GB News types over some very tired "Gammon" outrage

As we know, it's about angry people flushing red/pink in the face which happens to all races. Believing only white people go redder when angry is actually racist

:alf:
Logged
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
