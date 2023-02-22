Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere
It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial
Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do
All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent