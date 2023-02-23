Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SHAMIMA  (Read 131 times)
Stay away order upheld.

Boreme intellects are not happy and want her home.

Bloody Tories   :meltdown:
According to Muttley, typical of the shithouses on there ,she should behave been given her  citizenship and given help as she was a victim. Absolutely the right decision. For once our Woke judiciary has done the right thing.
Typical responses from the Gammonerati on 'ere

:basil:

It isn't about the specifics of what a 15 year old did, it's about the general principle that governments should not have the right to arbitrarily remove citizenship and leave someone state-less, without a fair trial

Bring her back, try her in a Court of Law and impose the punishment that is just in regard to her crimes. That is the right thing to do

All this authoritarian sh*te to appease the braying mob is a bad thing and sets a dangerous precedent

:lenin:

"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
Here comes the racist klins
