February 22, 2023, 06:38:41 PM
SHAMIMA
Topic: SHAMIMA (Read 25 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Posts: 3 575
SHAMIMA
Today
at 04:18:02 PM »
Stay away order upheld.
Boreme intellects are not happy and want her home.
Bloody Tories
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 014
Re: SHAMIMA
Today
at 06:00:42 PM »
According to Muttley, typical of the shithouses on there ,she should behave been given her citizenship and given help as she was a victim. Absolutely the right decision. For once our Woke judiciary has done the right thing.
