Author Topic: Shamima Begum finds out today i she will be allowed back to the UK  (Read 21 times)
In the days of Sajid Javid and Pritti Patel, you could pretty much guarantee what the answer would be.  With today's namby pamby politicians, their decision concerns me!

Personally, she can rot in hell.  She made her bed and now she can lie in it!  I don't give a rats ass how old she was at the time!

She will effectively be wearing a bullseye on her back everytime she sets foot outside if she returns, and if someone does manage to get to her and remove her head with a rusty blade, then there'll be no sympathy from me!
Denied!

Thank f for that!

Good job Amnesty International's Steve Valdez-Symonds didn't get a say in it!
