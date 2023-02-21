Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2023
Topic: Putin
kippers
February 21, 2023, 12:27:33 PM
Putin looks well on his address.

According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.
plazmuh
February 21, 2023, 06:41:07 PM
Thank god someone else knows about body doubles

Kusos to you my friend

 :like: :like:
littlefatso

March 14, 2023, 06:41:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 21, 2023, 12:27:33 PM
Putin looks well on his address.

According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.



Bad Dad and his updates  :alf: :alf:

As mentioned the ball sack said Vlad was on his death rolls about 11 months ago  :alf: :alf:

Then when Vlad took a few jollies over the year riding about on Grizzly bears n stuff in the wild Bad Dad done one of his long winded never ending piles of shite saying Vlad was cloned and Vlad was body doubled  :alf: :alf:

worst of it all the crust lickers on there all sucked it up to the last dregs believing every last word " Their Man " supposedly told em  souey souey

Absolute pack of brainless sackless pavement stains ...

I joined some time back and explained it all the best they could do was ban me very quickly ..

Dunno if Kenneth over the road has paid his debt bet or not he had £100 on Vlad in a bag before Christmas the only bag Vlad was in at Christmas was was the one carrying his shorts n shades for another jolly  :nige:

Too many people are suckers they still actually believe what the telly tells em . They think Crooked Ukraine still has a chance  :alf: :alf:

Truth is its us who are in the shit its our businesses going bust our banks going bust our bills going through the roof we are in the shit while Russia China are in cruise control .

Bad Dad should be launched into Ukraine as a weapons grade knacker  :wanker:
littlefatso

March 14, 2023, 06:48:21 PM
Bernie
March 15, 2023, 12:12:52 PM
Bad Dad should be launched into Ukraine as a weapons grade knacker :wanker:

littlefatso

March 16, 2023, 06:42:01 PM
 

https://twitter.com/WinRussiawill/status/1636001545358647296?s=20
Billy Balfour
March 16, 2023, 08:10:48 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 21, 2023, 12:27:33 PM
Putin looks well on his address.

According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.

He does have body doubles. 
kippers
Yesterday at 06:55:13 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on March 16, 2023, 08:10:48 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 21, 2023, 12:27:33 PM
Putin looks well on his address.

According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.

Wonder which one will do the bird when this shit is over?
He does have body doubles. 
Rutters
Yesterday at 11:48:57 PM
The thread on taking the knee is a lesson in ignorance, bigotry and self-congratulatory groupthink.
