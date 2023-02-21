littlefatso

Quote from: kippers on February 21, 2023, 12:27:33 PM Putin looks well on his address.

According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.



According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.







Bad Dad and his updates



As mentioned the ball sack said Vlad was on his death rolls about 11 months ago



Then when Vlad took a few jollies over the year riding about on Grizzly bears n stuff in the wild Bad Dad done one of his long winded never ending piles of shite saying Vlad was cloned and Vlad was body doubled



worst of it all the crust lickers on there all sucked it up to the last dregs believing every last word " Their Man " supposedly told em



Absolute pack of brainless sackless pavement stains ...



I joined some time back and explained it all the best they could do was ban me very quickly ..



Dunno if Kenneth over the road has paid his debt bet or not he had £100 on Vlad in a bag before Christmas the only bag Vlad was in at Christmas was was the one carrying his shorts n shades for another jolly



Too many people are suckers they still actually believe what the telly tells em . They think Crooked Ukraine still has a chance



Truth is its us who are in the shit its our businesses going bust our banks going bust our bills going through the roof we are in the shit while Russia China are in cruise control .



Bad Dad should be launched into Ukraine as a weapons grade knacker

