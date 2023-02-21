Welcome,
February 21, 2023
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Putin
Author
Topic: Putin
kippers
Putin
Today
at 12:27:33 PM »
Putin looks well on his address.
According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.
plazmuh
Re: Putin
Today
at 06:41:07 PM »
Thank god someone else knows about body doubles
Kusos to you my friend
