Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2023, 10:38:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Putin  (Read 63 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 574


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:27:33 PM »
Putin looks well on his address.

According to Baddad's 'mates' he is dying, has body doubles, has Parkinson's, is hiding out.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 767


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:41:07 PM »
Thank god someone else knows about body doubles

Kusos to you my friend

 :like: :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 