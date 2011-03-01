Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2023, 09:23:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley  (Read 195 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:41:11 PM »
No words...such a shame.  No confirmation its her yet!
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 570


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:17:02 PM »
In the river a mile away.

Well done cops, only took a month to find.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 873


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM »
So much for that smug cunt sonar "expert" who confidently said she deffo wasn't in there.

He's getting pelters on twitter and rightly so.
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 570


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:02 PM »
Might have been dumped afterwards.
Unlikely though.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 684

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:42:01 AM »
Lot of absolute fruitcakes imposed themselves on this case  klins
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 992



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:51:42 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:42:01 AM
Lot of absolute fruitcakes imposed themselves on this case  klins

 :like:
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:33:25 PM »
Police have just confirmed it's her!

RIP young lady!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 