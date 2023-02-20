Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 20, 2023, 02:32:51 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley (Read 92 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 620
Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:11 PM »
No words...such a shame. No confirmation its her yet!
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 569
Re: Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:02 PM »
In the river a mile away.
Well done cops, only took a month to find.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 873
Re: Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:24 PM »
So much for that smug cunt sonar "expert" who confidently said she deffo wasn't in there.
He's getting pelters on twitter and rightly so.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 569
Re: Police recover body from river at site of Nicola Bulley
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:02 PM »
Might have been dumped afterwards.
Unlikely though.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...