Cricket



Test batsmen used to take ten overs to have a look at matters; have a look at our second innings scorecard! Brook faced seven overs and hit 54, just for a laugh. England have ripped up 150-years worth of approach to Test cricket, and itís incredible. When we started this I thought they were off their merry heads. Maybe it *will* end in tears, but I donít think so now. Even if we have a bad spell, keeping their nerve with the approach will bring them through