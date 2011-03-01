Welcome,
February 18, 2023, 08:31:40 PM
Boro v QPR
Author
Topic: Boro v QPR
Gray Squirrel
Rutters
Boro v QPR
Nailed on defeat after this...
https://rfantasyisland.boards.net/thread/2881/middlesbrough-qpr-match-thread
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Boro v QPR
I actually look forward to the game just now. Last time was Samba time and 1974. They feed us rarely, the sods UTFB
calamity
Re: Boro v QPR
Millwall did their bit for us, now its time to close the gap!
plazmuh
Re: Boro v QPR
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2023/february/18/michael-carrick-post-match-reaction---qpr/
