Author Topic: Boro v QPR  (Read 117 times)
« on: Yesterday at 07:26:55 PM »
Nailed on defeat after this...

https://rfantasyisland.boards.net/thread/2881/middlesbrough-qpr-match-thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:50:01 AM »
I actually look forward to the game just now. Last time was Samba time and 1974. They feed us rarely, the sods UTFB
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:55:31 PM »
Millwall did their bit for us, now its time to close the gap!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:59 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2023/february/18/michael-carrick-post-match-reaction---qpr/

 :like:
