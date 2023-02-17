Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2023, 03:08:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Traitorous judas treasonous c...  (Read 202 times)
Henry Chinaski and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« on: February 17, 2023, 12:25:49 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-64669721

Rot in hell you quizling turncoat!  In 6  1/2 yrs when you get out, I hope your met at the prison doors by a "welcoming party"!
Logged
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 194


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 21, 2023, 07:29:09 PM »
Should have been a life sentence, without parole
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 775


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:13 PM »


 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 