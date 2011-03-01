calamity

Vs Sheff Utd



Puts the old car amongst the pigeons in the race for the automatic spots.



Bloody good result tonight and another good performance. Puts the old car amongst the pigeons in the race for the automatic spots. The Americans will be blasting a shed roof with a Mackem flag on it out of the sky later tonight

Both teams had a proper go. Was thinking to myself theres been a lot of shots and sure enough s quick check of the Beeb has it at 17 each so far and nearly identical possession. Belter.

Good results for us elsewhere too as were now clear 3rd place even if others win games in hand.

Sheff Utd have some really tough games coming up. Boro just keep playing this way one game at a time,and who knows. Just a pity we had that utter numpty Wilder at the start of the season.

Posts: 1 019 Re: Vs Sheff Utd « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:42:03 AM »

Good Friday we host Burnley, Easter monday Burnley host SUFC, lets hope it is a good Friday