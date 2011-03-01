Welcome,
February 16, 2023, 11:17:08 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vs Sheff Utd
Author
Topic: Vs Sheff Utd
calamity
Posts: 8 682
Vs Sheff Utd
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:51:34 PM
Bloody good result tonight and another good performance.
Puts the old car amongst the pigeons in the race for the automatic spots.
The Americans will be blasting a shed roof with a Mackem flag on it out of the sky later tonight
calamity
Posts: 8 682
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM
Both teams had a proper go. Was thinking to myself theres been a lot of shots and sure enough s quick check of the Beeb has it at 17 each so far and nearly identical possession. Belter.
calamity
Posts: 8 682
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:53:56 PM
Good results for us elsewhere too as were now clear 3rd place even if others win games in hand.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 010
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:06:03 PM
Sheff Utd have some really tough games coming up. Boro just keep playing this way one game at a time,and who knows. Just a pity we had that utter numpty Wilder at the start of the season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 987
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:35:53 PM
Bossed a very strong team clear off the park. 10/10
Rutters
Posts: 959
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
Today at 12:01:38 AM
Makes good reading...
https://www.s24su.com/forum/threads/credit-to-boro.94177/
myboro
Posts: 1 019
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
Today at 02:42:03 AM
Good Friday we host Burnley, Easter monday Burnley host SUFC, lets hope it is a good Friday
kippers
Posts: 3 566
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
Today at 08:34:48 AM
That attacking intensity now that Archer has arrived makes us look ready for the premiership.
We really need to purchase the loanees we have when we get there.
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 65
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
Today at 10:32:30 AM
Today
Today at 12:01:38 AM
Makes good reading...
https://www.s24su.com/forum/threads/credit-to-boro.94177/
Good read that
Great result obviously. I looked at their remaining fixtures, on Sunday, and started to believe we can overhaul them. Still a big challenge but we have a decent chance now
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
