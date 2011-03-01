Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Vs Sheff Utd  (Read 132 times)
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 682

Crabamity


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 PM »
Bloody good result tonight and another good performance.

Puts the old car amongst the pigeons in the race for the automatic spots.

The Americans will be blasting a shed roof with a Mackem flag on it out of the sky later tonight  :alf:
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 682

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM »
Both teams had a proper go. Was thinking to myself theres been a lot of shots and sure enough s quick check of the Beeb has it at 17 each so far and nearly identical possession. Belter.
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 682

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:53:56 PM »
Good results for us elsewhere too as were now clear 3rd place even if others win games in hand.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 010


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 PM »
Sheff Utd have some really tough games coming up. Boro just keep playing this way one game at a time,and who knows. Just a pity we had that utter numpty Wilder at the start of the season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 987



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 PM »
Bossed a very strong team clear off the park. 10/10
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 959


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:01:38 AM »
Makes good reading...

https://www.s24su.com/forum/threads/credit-to-boro.94177/
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 019


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:42:03 AM »
Good Friday we host Burnley, Easter monday Burnley host SUFC, lets hope it is a good Friday  :nige:
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 566


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:34:48 AM »
That attacking intensity now that Archer has arrived makes us look ready for the premiership.
We really need to purchase the loanees we have when we get there.
Henry Chinaski
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 65



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:30 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 12:01:38 AM
Makes good reading...

https://www.s24su.com/forum/threads/credit-to-boro.94177/

Good read that

:like:

Great result obviously. I looked at their remaining fixtures, on Sunday, and started to believe we can overhaul them. Still a big challenge but we have a decent chance now
