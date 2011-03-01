Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Vs Sheff Utd
calamity
Crabamity


Yesterday at 10:51:34 PM
Bloody good result tonight and another good performance.

Puts the old car amongst the pigeons in the race for the automatic spots.

The Americans will be blasting a shed roof with a Mackem flag on it out of the sky later tonight  :alf:
calamity
Crabamity


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM
Both teams had a proper go. Was thinking to myself theres been a lot of shots and sure enough s quick check of the Beeb has it at 17 each so far and nearly identical possession. Belter.
calamity
Crabamity


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:53:56 PM
Good results for us elsewhere too as were now clear 3rd place even if others win games in hand.
Bill Buxton
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 PM
Sheff Utd have some really tough games coming up. Boro just keep playing this way one game at a time,and who knows. Just a pity we had that utter numpty Wilder at the start of the season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 PM
Bossed a very strong team clear off the park. 10/10
Rutters
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:01:38 AM
Makes good reading...

https://www.s24su.com/forum/threads/credit-to-boro.94177/
myboro
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:42:03 AM
Good Friday we host Burnley, Easter monday Burnley host SUFC, lets hope it is a good Friday  :nige:
