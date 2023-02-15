Welcome,
February 15, 2023, 11:08:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vs Sheff Utd
Author
Topic: Vs Sheff Utd
calamity
Vs Sheff Utd
Today
at 10:51:34 PM »
Bloody good result tonight and another good performance.
Puts the old car amongst the pigeons in the race for the automatic spots.
The Americans will be blasting a shed roof with a Mackem flag on it out of the sky later tonight
calamity
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
at 10:52:45 PM »
Both teams had a proper go. Was thinking to myself theres been a lot of shots and sure enough s quick check of the Beeb has it at 17 each so far and nearly identical possession. Belter.
calamity
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
at 10:53:56 PM »
Good results for us elsewhere too as were now clear 3rd place even if others win games in hand.
Bill Buxton
Re: Vs Sheff Utd
Today
at 11:06:03 PM »
Sheff Utd have some really tough games coming up. Boro just keep playing this way one game at a time,and who knows. Just a pity we had that utter numpty Wilder at the start of the season.
