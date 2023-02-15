Welcome,
February 15, 2023
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sturgeon Quits
Topic: Sturgeon Quits
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 868
Sturgeon Quits
«
on:
Today
at 11:35:40 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753327/Nicola-Sturgeon-RESIGN-Minister-Scotland.html
Brought down by the whole trans debate.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 008
Re: Sturgeon Quits
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:50:07 PM »
Just watched her blathering long winded BS of a resignation speech. One wonders what is now going to come out now that Police Scotland has been given permission to interview SNP officials about the £600K. Good riddance to the harridan.
