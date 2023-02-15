Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 008





Posts: 6 008

Re: Sturgeon Quits « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:07 PM » Just watched her blathering long winded BS of a resignation speech. One wonders what is now going to come out now that Police Scotland has been given permission to interview SNP officials about the £600K. Good riddance to the harridan.