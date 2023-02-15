Welcome,
February 15, 2023, 11:03:56 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Duangpetch Promthep dies
Author
Topic: Duangpetch Promthep dies
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 618
Duangpetch Promthep dies
«
on:
Today
at 10:05:51 AM »
The captain of the Thai boys footy team, that was rescued when the team got trapped in a flooded cave, has died in the UK!
Circumstances are unknown at present!
RIP young man!
