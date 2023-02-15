Bernie

Posts: 7 873 Congratulations to the Labour Party « on: February 15, 2023, 09:58:34 AM »



Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.



Bernie

Posts: 7 873 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #2 on: February 15, 2023, 11:37:05 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.



Bernie

Posts: 7 873 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #3 on: February 15, 2023, 11:42:31 AM »



Jezza finished







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html



kippers

Posts: 3 574 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #7 on: February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM »



His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.

kippers

Posts: 3 574 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #12 on: February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM » ah well.



You have to win more votes in the right areas.

myboro

Posts: 1 024 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #13 on: February 19, 2023, 03:28:13 AM » Quote from: kippers on February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM ah well.



You have to win more votes in the right areas.

It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.

Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.



JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?

Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?

Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?



You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL

Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #14 on: February 19, 2023, 11:28:32 AM » You raise some good points but the problem remains that we can't see any examples of Socialism actually working.



You could point to The Nordic Model but that's Social Corporatism ie controlled capitalism.



If TLP dropped the Identitarianism they'd have swept the board a while ago but unfortunately there is still the belief that masculinity is 'toxic' and whiteness is 'privileged'.



Some white men still vote for them.





Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #16 on: February 19, 2023, 01:30:34 PM »



After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi

https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2016/09/15/6136380872641826528/640x360_MP4_6136380872641826528.mp4 I'd also like to see someone clarify what demarcates their definitions of Socialism and Communism (apart from speeded of arrival at destination).After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi Logged

myboro

Posts: 1 024 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #18 on: February 20, 2023, 12:20:40 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 19, 2023, 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.

Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2

Henry Chinaski

Posts: 71 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #19 on: February 20, 2023, 02:07:18 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 19, 2023, 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?



It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation



The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness



You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population



Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing



Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries.



Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector



Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do





myboro

Posts: 1 024 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #20 on: February 20, 2023, 02:21:37 AM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 20, 2023, 02:07:18 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 19, 2023, 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?



It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation



The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness



You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population



Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing



Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interests



Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector



Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that







kippers

Posts: 3 574 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #21 on: February 20, 2023, 09:13:51 AM » Quote from: myboro on February 20, 2023, 12:20:40 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 19, 2023, 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.

Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2

Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack

Ok. So the idea of 'inequality' is everyone being poor ?

Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #22 on: February 20, 2023, 10:33:30 AM » So glad we've all rejected what is currently called 'Socialism' in favour of a mixed economy but how do we cope with Labour MPs still calling themselves Marxist? Isn't that indicative of an underlying belief system? Isn't it extremism?



Whilst the Nordic Models seem attractive they do reveal a deep-seated resentment which manifests itself in high suicide rates. Also telling is the emergence of The Patriarchy Paradox which renders all that Identity Politics counter-productive for so long.



Talking about IDpols, do you think an average white bloke in Brambles Farm seriously thinks Lammy, Abbott or Phillips give a flying fig about him or his life?



Personally, I think the focus on 'Inequality' is misplaced. If those at the bottom have a good life then I'm not jealous of what those at the top are making. The gap is irrelevant.



Henry Chinaski

Posts: 71 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #23 on: February 20, 2023, 12:47:17 PM » Quote from: Rutters on February 20, 2023, 10:33:30 AM So glad we've all rejected what is currently called 'Socialism' in favour of a mixed economy but how do we cope with Labour MPs still calling themselves Marxist? Isn't that indicative of an underlying belief system? Isn't it extremism?



Whilst the Nordic Models seem attractive they do reveal a deep-seated resentment which manifests itself in high suicide rates. Also telling is the emergence of The Patriarchy Paradox which renders all that Identity Politics counter-productive for so long.



Talking about IDpols, do you think an average white bloke in Brambles Farm seriously thinks Lammy, Abbott or Phillips give a flying fig about him or his life?



Personally, I think the focus on 'Inequality' is misplaced. If those at the bottom have a good life then I'm not jealous of what those at the top are making. The gap is irrelevant.



What we can see on here again is Labour supporters treating the real working-class an ignorant, ill-educated fools who don't know what they're doing. They do...and that sort of pompous arrogance never wins votes.



I disagree. A working class person who thinks Boris Johnson or Sunak went into politics to help people like those in Brambles Farm is wholly ignorant of the reality



The Tories are the party of the establishment and inherited wealth and privilege. They have no solution to the cost of living crisis their policies and disastrous Brexit have delivered. So they copy the right in America by focusing on a fake "culture war" to distract...



Convince people there is a different crisis and only they have the answer. Currently the scapegoat is immigrants in small boats.



The day after the 2019 election the BBC interviewed two unemployed blokes sharing a bedsit in Burnley. They blamed Jeremy Corbyn for their situation and actually believed Boris Johnson would help them







Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #24 on: February 20, 2023, 05:02:32 PM »



Politics hasn't been about wealth, establishment or privilege for a long time. It's about belonging and identity. The left created the Culture Wars via post-modernism and Critical Race/Gender Theories which prioritised victimhood because the current working class simply weren't revolutionary enough for them.



You can't now call them 'fake' just because most people have had enough of Radical Feminism, a Marxist , Drag storytime and Transactivism.



The only connection is that the wealthy, middle-class. establishment are now more likely to be the leftist, woke, road-blocking, statue defacing, care4calais, anti-tory activists.



The problem is that if the WC saw a party offering a viable solution they wouldn't blame the people coming here from safe countries and taking spaces in doctors, dentists, schools, hotels without their families contributing for decades. What else would you expect?



The Tories have been a massive left down, as were Labour before them (and will be again). What comes next is the interesting part.



Henry Chinaski

Posts: 71 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #26 on: February 20, 2023, 06:11:07 PM » Quote from: Rutters on February 20, 2023, 05:02:32 PM



Politics hasn't been about wealth, establishment or privilege for a long time. It's about belonging and identity. The left created the Culture Wars via post-modernism and Critical Race/Gender Theories which prioritised victimhood because the current working class simply weren't revolutionary enough for them.



You can't now call them 'fake' just because most people have had enough of Radical Feminism, a Marxist , Drag storytime and Transactivism.



The only connection is that the wealthy, middle-class. establishment are now more likely to be the leftist, woke, road-blocking, statue defacing, care4calais, anti-tory activists.



The problem is that if the WC saw a party offering a viable solution they wouldn't blame the people coming here from safe countries and taking spaces in doctors, dentists, schools, hotels without their families contributing for decades. What else would you expect?



The Tories have been a massive left down, as were Labour before them (and will be again). What comes next is the interesting part.

I'd be willing to bet a Working Class bloke from Brambles Farm has more affinity with ex-miner Lee Anderson than Dianne Abbott or David Lammy. The ignorance is not theirs.Politics hasn't been about wealth, establishment or privilege for a long time. It's about belonging and identity. The left created the Culture Wars via post-modernism and Critical Race/Gender Theories which prioritised victimhood because the current working class simply weren't revolutionary enough for them.You can't now call them 'fake' just because most people have had enough of Radical Feminism, a Marxist, Drag storytime and Transactivism.The only connection is that the wealthy, middle-class. establishment are now more likely to be the leftist, woke, road-blocking, statue defacing, care4calais, anti-tory activists.The problem is that if the WC saw a party offering a viable solution they wouldn't blame the people coming here from safe countries and taking spaces in doctors, dentists, schools, hotels without their families contributing for decades. What else would you expect?The Tories have been a massive left down, as were Labour before them (and will be again). What comes next is the interesting part.

Some fair points, though 30p Lee is a genuine shyster currently grifting using his authentic WC background. Also linked to far right extremists as more than a few current Tory MP's are. UKIP/NF not-so-lite...



The immigration crisis is due to Brexit and the failure of the Tories to control our borders - they claimed we needed Brexit to do that. Almost as if letting the immigration system fall apart provides a convenient distraction.



People's innate mis-trust of outsiders/others is frequently used by politicians to appeal to primal fear, rage and hatred. A good way to fool people into voting against their own interests. Pure Orwellian "15 minutes of hate"



Obviously you are obsessed with Identity Politics which I never mentioned until now. You even said "Talking about IDpols..." when only you had brought that up.



I did go overboard on the "uneducated" aspect to get a reaction. The majority of WC people are not ignorant, but the minority who are seem to get all the air-time, e.g. Hartlepool By-election interviews with useful idiots, where non of the false beliefs are questioned by the BBC reporters



People need to wake up to the fact the Tory government is not running things in the interests of most of the people. They are following the policies of a number of right-wing think tanks with a pro-fossil fuel & Libertarian agenda. Most people do not understand that, IMHO





Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #27 on: February 20, 2023, 10:49:53 PM » I respect your right to call anyone a 'shyster' but unless you can substantiate it, it bears no gravitas. I'd like to know who these extremists are because I can think of nothing to the left of Marxism but I can think of lots to the right of border defenders.



The immigration crisis is due to lack of implementation of Brexit.



Innate mistrust of outsiders perfectly explains Labour supporter's fear, rage and hatred of Tories. It's why they 'other', de-humanise, abuse and demonise them rather than engage. It allows them to refuse to accept that some people feel voting for them is in their best interests.



ID politics is the current raison d'etre of Labour politics. It's why Khan is Mayor of London and Lammy MP of Tottenham. Saying someone is 'obsessed' should stay on the playground.



If it's not what you thought, you wouldn't have written it.



You're doing it again. Right wing think tanks are the same as left-wing think tanks. They similarly believe that they have the best solutions to the county's problems. Because of your demonisation of the 'other' you believe them to be self-serving and something we need to be 'woke' to.



Bill Buxton

Henry Chinaski

Posts: 71 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 12:43:54 AM » Quote from: Rutters on February 20, 2023, 10:49:53 PM If it's not what you thought, you wouldn't have written it.





Utter nonsense. I could write down 10 statements of imaginary opinion that I don't actually believe. Any number. You must be genuinely autistic if you think everything someone writes is a 100% reflection of their actual beliefs.



I believe Vote Leave ran a fair campaign, broke no electoral funding rules, and Cambridge Analytica had no involvement with them and broke no data protection laws.



See?



Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 AM »



If you don't think the working-class are: 'very stupid', 'wholly ignorant', 'purely ignorant', 'false believers', 'easily distracted', 'primal', 'foolish', 'uneducated' or 'useful idiots' then don't write it because we will rightly think that that's what you truly believe.



It's symptomatic of a current metropolitan Labour Party sneering at the working-class which created it. Just look at Emily Thornberry... Red walls crumble.



btw Vote Leave broke electoral laws. Even The Guardian admitted it so you're alone on that one.



See?



kippers

Posts: 3 574 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:19:22 PM » The man in the street or WC usually just crack on with life, otherwise politics can totally consume you, as it did with my father.

Personally, I avoid news as much as possible as it is all generally bad news and something I dont need in my life.

The sooner you understand that the vast majority of people dont want radical change, and currently the conservative party offers stability, regardless of other stuff going on.

They are most likely coming to the end of that power and labour could be currently well positioned to take over, barring any self inflicted fuck ups. That was never possible with Corbyn at the helm, too far left.

I feel Brexit would have happened under labour too if a vote was offered. It was people that voted, not Westminster.



So its really a bit pointless arguing politics anywhere as a consensus can never be reached, especially online.

Rutters

Posts: 972 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 04:08:37 PM » Politics isn't about consensus. If it was there would be no Politics.



Politics is about competing ideas of governance. Collectivism v individualism.



Henry Chinaski

Posts: 71 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:53:03 AM

btw Vote Leave broke electoral laws. Even The Guardian admitted it so you're alone on that one.



See?



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/jul/17/vote-leave-broke-electoral-law-and-british-democracy-is-shaken

btw Vote Leave broke electoral laws. Even The Guardian admitted it so you're alone on that one.See?

Jesus wept. If you didn't grasp I was deliberately stating an opinion in writing where I believe the opposite, then I don't know how to break it to you...







Politics, yeah we won't agree. But this Tory incarnation is not stable or economically competent. The VIP lane corruption is all about privileged people with no experience of the way the business world actually works funnelling money to their chums because they thought that was the "right" thing to do



Tory economic competence is a lie. Stability when half the cabinet were disaster capitalists betting against the UK economy while billions wiped off pension funds



Looks like the young are not so easily conned based on recent voting patterns.



