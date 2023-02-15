Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 873





Posts: 7 873 Congratulations to the Labour Party « on: February 15, 2023, 09:58:34 AM »



Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.



The question now is will Starmer re-admit to the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate? After 2 years the European commission on Human rights has taken them out of special measures relating to their anti Semitism.Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.The question now is will Starmer re-admitto the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate? Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 873





Posts: 7 873 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #2 on: February 15, 2023, 11:37:05 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.



Margaret Hodge was asked that on BBCR4 this morning - why would Starmer expel him when 2 years ago he wanted us to vote him in as PM, but she obfuscated. Margaret Hodge was asked that on BBCR4 this morning - why would Starmer expel him when 2 years ago he wanted us to vote him in as PM, but she obfuscated. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 873





Posts: 7 873 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #3 on: February 15, 2023, 11:42:31 AM »



Jezza finished







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html



Expect Lammy, Abbott, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar etc to fill their pants in anger UPDATEJezza finishedExpect Lammy, Abbott, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar etc to fill their pants in anger Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 570





Posts: 3 570 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #7 on: February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM »



His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.

And then of course his love for Diane Abbott Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.And then of course his love for Diane Abbott Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 570





Posts: 3 570 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #12 on: February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM » ah well.



You have to win more votes in the right areas.

It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me. Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 AM » Quote from: kippers on February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM ah well.



You have to win more votes in the right areas.

It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.

Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.



JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?

Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?

Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?



You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL

Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 965





Posts: 965 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 AM » You raise some good points but the problem remains that we can't see any examples of Socialism actually working.



You could point to The Nordic Model but that's Social Corporatism ie controlled capitalism.



If TLP dropped the Identitarianism they'd have swept the board a while ago but unfortunately there is still the belief that masculinity is 'toxic' and whiteness is 'privileged'.



Some white men still vote for them.





And we still have self-declared Marxist MPs and an MP financed by CCCP. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 012





Posts: 6 012 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM » Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work? Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 965





Posts: 965 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM »



After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi

https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2016/09/15/6136380872641826528/640x360_MP4_6136380872641826528.mp4 I'd also like to see someone clarify what demarcates their definitions of Socialism and Communism (apart from speeded of arrival at destination).After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:20:40 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.

Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2

Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 69







Posts: 69 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:07:18 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?



It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation



The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness



You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population



Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing



Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries.



Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector



Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do





It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitationThe Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happinessYou can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the populationOr you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doingWanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries.Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sectorRepeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do « Last Edit: Today at 03:55:58 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

myboro

Offline



Posts: 1 024





Posts: 1 024 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:21:37 AM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 02:07:18 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?



It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation



The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness



You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population



Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing



Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interests



Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector



Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that







It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitationThe Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happinessYou can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the populationOr you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doingWanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interestsLabour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sectorRepeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that Well said but it will fall on 12 Deaf ears in this Forum Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 570





Posts: 3 570 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:13:51 AM » Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:20:40 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.

Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2

Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack

Ok. So the idea of 'inequality' is everyone being poor ?

Thats how I remember the sixties and seventies. Except for the elite of course.....meaning there has always been inequality. Ok. So the idea of 'inequality' is everyone being poor ?Thats how I remember the sixties and seventies. Except for the elite of course.....meaning there has always been inequality. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 965





Posts: 965 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:33:30 AM » So glad we've all rejected what is currently called 'Socialism' in favour of a mixed economy but how do we cope with Labour MPs still calling themselves Marxist? Isn't that indicative of an underlying belief system? Isn't it extremism?



Whilst the Nordic Models seem attractive they do reveal a deep-seated resentment which manifests itself in high suicide rates. Also telling is the emergence of The Patriarchy Paradox which renders all that Identity Politics counter-productive for so long.



Talking about IDpols, do you think an average white bloke in Brambles Farm seriously thinks Lammy, Abbott or Phillips give a flying fig about him or his life?



Personally, I think the focus on 'Inequality' is misplaced. If those at the bottom have a good life then I'm not jealous of what those at the top are making. The gap is irrelevant.



What we can see on here again is Labour supporters treating the real working-class an ignorant, ill-educated fools who don't know what they're doing. They do...and that sort of pompous arrogance never wins votes. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 69







Posts: 69 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:47:17 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:33:30 AM So glad we've all rejected what is currently called 'Socialism' in favour of a mixed economy but how do we cope with Labour MPs still calling themselves Marxist? Isn't that indicative of an underlying belief system? Isn't it extremism?



Whilst the Nordic Models seem attractive they do reveal a deep-seated resentment which manifests itself in high suicide rates. Also telling is the emergence of The Patriarchy Paradox which renders all that Identity Politics counter-productive for so long.



Talking about IDpols, do you think an average white bloke in Brambles Farm seriously thinks Lammy, Abbott or Phillips give a flying fig about him or his life?



Personally, I think the focus on 'Inequality' is misplaced. If those at the bottom have a good life then I'm not jealous of what those at the top are making. The gap is irrelevant.



What we can see on here again is Labour supporters treating the real working-class an ignorant, ill-educated fools who don't know what they're doing. They do...and that sort of pompous arrogance never wins votes.



I disagree. A working class person who thinks Boris Johnson or Sunak went into politics to help people like those in Brambles Farm is wholly ignorant of the reality



The Tories are the party of the establishment and inherited wealth and privilege. They have no solution to the cost of living crisis their policies and disastrous Brexit have delivered. So they copy the right in America by focusing on a fake "culture war" to distract...



Convince people there is a different crisis and only they have the answer. Currently the scapegoat is immigrants in small boats.



The day after the 2019 election the BBC interviewed two unemployed blokes sharing a bedsit in Burnley. They blamed Jeremy Corbyn for their situation and actually believed Boris Johnson would help them







Pure ignorance of 9 years of Tory incompetence. They spoke like Labour had been in power and the Tories had just overturned them... I disagree. A working class person who thinks Boris Johnson or Sunak went into politics to help people like those in Brambles Farm is wholly ignorant of the realityThe Tories are the party of the establishment and inherited wealth and privilege. They have no solution to the cost of living crisis their policies and disastrous Brexit have delivered. So they copy the right in America by focusing on a fake "culture war" to distract...Convince people there is a different crisis and only they have the answer. Currently the scapegoat is immigrants in small boats.The day after the 2019 election the BBC interviewed two unemployed blokes sharing a bedsit in Burnley. They blamed Jeremy Corbyn for their situation and actually believed Boris Johnson would help themPure ignorance of 9 years of Tory incompetence. They spoke like Labour had been in power and the Tories had just overturned them... « Last Edit: Today at 02:27:23 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 965





Posts: 965 Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:02:32 PM »



Politics hasn't been about wealth, establishment or privilege for a long time. It's about belonging and identity. The left created the Culture Wars via post-modernism and Critical Race/Gender Theories which prioritised victimhood because the current working class simply weren't revolutionary enough for them.



You can't now call them 'fake' just because most people have had enough of Radical Feminism, a Marxist , Drag storytime and Transactivism.



The only connection is that the wealthy, middle-class. establishment are now more likely to be the leftist, woke, road-blocking, statue defacing, care4calais, anti-tory activists.



The problem is that if the WC saw a party offering a viable solution they wouldn't blame the people coming here from safe countries and taking spaces in doctors, dentists, schools, hotels without their families contributing for decades. What else would you expect?



The Tories have been a massive left down, as were Labour before them (and will be again). What comes next is the interesting part.



I'd be willing to bet a Working Class bloke from Brambles Farm has more affinity with ex-miner Lee Anderson than Dianne Abbott or David Lammy. The ignorance is not theirs.Politics hasn't been about wealth, establishment or privilege for a long time. It's about belonging and identity. The left created the Culture Wars via post-modernism and Critical Race/Gender Theories which prioritised victimhood because the current working class simply weren't revolutionary enough for them.You can't now call them 'fake' just because most people have had enough of Radical Feminism, a Marxist, Drag storytime and Transactivism.The only connection is that the wealthy, middle-class. establishment are now more likely to be the leftist, woke, road-blocking, statue defacing, care4calais, anti-tory activists.The problem is that if the WC saw a party offering a viable solution they wouldn't blame the people coming here from safe countries and taking spaces in doctors, dentists, schools, hotels without their families contributing for decades. What else would you expect?The Tories have been a massive left down, as were Labour before them (and will be again). What comes next is the interesting part. Logged